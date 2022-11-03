The COP27 Jargon Buster

1.5°C

The increase in global temperature that scientists use as a projection for when we start to see devastating climate impacts and lasting changes. The aim? To keep below this number.

Anthropogenic

Resulting from human activity, often called “man-made" or “human-caused”.

Carbon sequestration

The process of capturing and storing carbon dioxide, for example through forest regrowth.

Climate justice

A concept that acknowledges the impacts of capitalism and consumerism on the planet, and more importantly, how they affect the rich and the poor very differently.

COP

An acronym for the Conference of Parties, this is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It brings together the 197 nations and territories — called Parties — that have signed on to the Framework Convention.

COP27

Why not COP22 for 2022? The COP [see entry above] has met annually since 1995, so this year’s meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh will be the 27th, running from the 6th November until the 18th November.

Coral bleaching

Climate change induced bleaching occurs when the water is too warm, for too long. Coral that experience heat stress release the algae living inside, causing it to turn white. If temperatures do not return to normal, the coral subsequently dies. Earlier this year in March, the Great Barrier Reef experienced its sixth mass bleaching.

Glasgow Climate Pact

The agreement reached at COP26 in Glasgow is significant as the first to explicitly reference reduction of unabated coal usage.

Kyoto Protocol

The Kyoto Protocol is an international agreement that called for industrialised nations to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions significantly. The Protocol was adopted at a conference in Kyoto, Japan, in 1997 and became international law on February 16, 2005. In short, the Kyoto Protocol puts the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change into operation: 192 nations committed to reducing their emissions by an average of 5.2% by 2012, which would represent about 29% of the world’s total emissions. In 2015, all UNFCCC participants signed another pact, the Paris Climate Agreement, which effectively replaced the Kyoto Protocol.

NDC

Vital to the Paris climate agreement [see below], every five years, countries submit updated Nationally Determined Contributions, detailing their greenhouse gas reduction targets — when they will reach “peak emissions” and when they will reach “net zero” carbon emissions, and what that trajectory looks like.

Paris Agreement

The 21st session of the COP (COP21), held in Paris, France, in December 2015, was historic in its outcome — a new international climate agreement. Effectively replacing the Kyoto Protocol, the Paris Agreement was adopted by nearly every nation — 190 states and the EU — to address the negative effects of the climate crisis. The agreement covers around 97% of global greenhouse gas emissions and commitments were made from all major GHG-emitting countries to cut emissions and strengthen these commitments over time. It was arguably the first time that most of the world agreed to pursue a common cause.

Saudi Arabia’s Paris Agreement pledge states it aims for 50% of electricity to be generated with renewable energy and 50% with natural gas by 2030.

Paris Rulebook

Provides the necessary practical guidance for the implementation of the Paris Agreement

Saudi Green Initiative

A dramatic diversification of the Saudi economy as part of the Vision 2030 plan. Ahead of the COP26 climate conference, Saudi Arabia’s HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the Kingdom’s aims to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060 to curb manmade climate change. With the launch of the Saudi Green Initiative, a wave of projects was announced, representing an investment of £135.6bn in the growth of the green economy. By 2030, 30% of Saudi Arabia will be protected land. Years of soil erosion and desertification will be reversed. 10 billion trees will be planted over the coming decades. There will be ten protected areas within the country, including seven royal reserves.

Saudi Green Initiative Forum and Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Two high-profile green forums, the Middle East Green Initiative Summit and the Saudi Green Initiative will be held in conjunction with COP27 under the theme of “From Ambition to Action.”

UNFCCC

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change was signed by approximately 150 countries in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. It is the initial agreement that acknowledged the threat of climate change and has formed the basis of further agreements such as the Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement.

Zero-emission

Emitting no greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.