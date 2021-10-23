Saudi Green Initiative Forum: Follow the action live from Riyadh

Saudi Arabia is hosting the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in the capital Riyadh on 23 October.
The event showcases the climate pledges Saudi Arabia has made as part of SGI, a whole of government initiative designed to create lasting changes that will protect the environment and improve the lives of future generations.
Throughout the day, there will be panels and announcements on different initiatives from Saudi Arabia, as well as wider discussions on what can and should be done in the climate space.
The Independent is reporting live from the Forum – follow our live blog for the latest from the event.
The inaugural SGI Forum is starting at 9am KSA (7am BST) with an opening address by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.
The prince first announced his intention to launch SGI in March 2021, in recognition of the country’s role in combating the effects of climate change.
As part of the initiative, Saudi Arabia has pledged to reduce the country’s CO2 emissions by more than 4 per cent of global contributions by 2030.
It will also raise protected areas to more than 30 per cent of the total land area, and plant 10 billion trees across the Kingdom.
We’ll hear more about what this means throughout the day.
Watch the address from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the panels throughout the day here and on The Independent’s YouTube channel.