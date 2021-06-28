Smarter Living: tips, tricks and trends for living more sustainably in 2021

A survey conducted last year showed that, despite the pandemic, 70% of people were more aware than before COVID-19 that human actions threaten the climate and that 40% of people intend to become more sustainable in the future.

But thanks to the never-ending slew of news about the negative impact of everything from food supply chains to fashion on the climate, the challenge to be a more environmentally savvy consumer seems overwhelming.

One straight-forward switch-up that is good for the environment and your wallet is getting a smart meter installed. Smart meters could save you money by helping you to change your usage habits. Smart meters also play a part in modernising Britain’s outdated energy infrastructure so it can adapt to the latest tech and use more renewables like wind and solar energy.

In this feature, three different experts explore some more smart lifestyle choices: from being more sustainable in your shopping habits, to managing the working from home lifestyle and how making the switch to an electric car need not be the costly headache you think it might be.