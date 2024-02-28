Nuclear weapon factory forced to evacuate as Texas wildfires threaten plant

Sign up to the Independent Climate email for the latest advice on saving the planet Get our free Climate email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wildfires sweeping across Texas briefly forced the evacuation of America’s main nuclear weapons facility as strong winds, dry grass and unseasonably warm temperatures continue to feed the blaze.

Pantex Plant, the main facility that assembles and disassembles America’s nuclear arsenal, shut down its operations on Tuesday night as the Windy Deuce fire roared towards the Potter County location.

“We have evacuated our personnel, non-essential personnel from the site, just in an abundance of caution,” Laef Pendergraft, a spokesperson for National Nuclear Security Administration’s Production Office at Pantex, said during a news conference on Tuesday night.

“But we do have a well-equipped fire department that has trained for these scenarios, that is on-site and watching and ready should any kind of real emergency arise on the plant site.”

Pantex re-opened and resumed operations as normal on Wednesday morning.

Pantex is about 17 miles (27.36 kilometers) northeast of Amarillo and some 320 miles (515 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Since 1975 it has been the US’s main assembly and disassembly site for its atomic bombs. It assembled the last new bomb in 1991.

The Windy Deuce fire was burning 40,000 acres at 20 per cent containment as of Wednesday morning.

Multiple other fires, some much larger, are also threatening the Texas Panhandle with Republican Governor Greg Abbott issuing a disaster declaration for 60 counties across the state.

The largest blaze – the Smokehouse Creek Fire – had burned through 500,000 acres on Wednesday morning, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, after it doubled in size on Tuesday. The fire is now more than half the size of Rhode Island, and 11 times the size of Washington DC.

This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the Pantex nuclear facility near Amarillo, Texas, on Saturday February 24 (AP)

Authorities have not said what might have caused the blaze, which tore through sparsely populated counties surrounded by rolling plains.

“Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks and take precautions to keep their loved ones safe,” Mr Abbott said.

The much-smaller Grape Vine Creek fire is 60 per cent contained, while the Magenta fire is 40 per cent contained as of Wednesday. The 687 Reamer fire, just south of the Smokehouse Creek fire, was at 10 per cent containment.

A map of Pantex

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued red flag warnings and fire danger alerts for several other states through the midsection of the country early this week, as high winds of over 40 mph (64 kph) combined with warm temperatures, low humidity and dry winter vegetation continue to make conditions ripe for wildfires.

Evacuation orders were issued across multiple counties on Tuesday, with county and city officials live-streaming on Facebook as they tried to answer questions from panicked residents. Officials implored them to turn on their cellphones’ emergency alerts and be ready to evacuate immediately. They described some roads as having fire on both sides and said resources were being stretched to the limit.

Some residents of the small town of Fritch were told to leave their homes because of another fire that had jumped a highway. “Everything south of Highway 146 in Fritch evacuate now!” city officials said on Facebook.

On Wednesday morning, the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management said many homes had been lost and some were actively on fire, especially in Fritch.

Several wildfires are scorching the Texas panhandle on Tuesday, prompting evacuations (The Weather Channel)

The Smoke House Creek fire in Hutchinson County, Texas pictured on Tuesday afternoon (Texas A&M Forest Service)

“I don’t think a lot of the folks that live in the Fritch area are probably going to be prepared for what they’re going to see as they pull into town,” a spokesperson with the office said. “Some homes were completely lost and some honestly are still standing and just fine.”

Texas state Senator Kevin Sparks said an evacuation order had been issued for Canadian, a town of about 2,000 about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Amarillo. Later Tuesday, the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who remained in Canadian to shelter in place or at the high school gym because roads were closed.

Evacuations were also ordered in nearby Miami, and schools in Canadian and Miami announced closures Wednesday. East of Canadian, fire officials across the border in the area of Durham, Oklahoma, also encouraged people to evacuate because of the fire.