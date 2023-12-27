Earthquakes, wildfires and flooding: 2023’s biggest climate stories

With El Niño taking hold in 2023, the world saw another year of challenging weather events across the seven continents.

Whether it was wildfires in North America, flooding in India, Australia and Britain or seismic events such as the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, Syria and Morocco and Iceland’s volcanic eruption, 2023 was a year in which climatic events caused death and destruction around the globe.

We take a look at the biggest climate stories throughout the year as the climate crisis continued at pace.

