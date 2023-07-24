Delhi reels from record rainfall | On The Ground

Above average rainfall during the summer monsoon has led to the death of hundreds in India, flooding the city of New Delhi and areas in the hilly, northern part of the country.

The summer monsoon accounts for 70-80 percent of South Asia’s annual rainfall, but climate change is making the weather event more erratic and causing more death and destruction in India. In this On The Ground, Arpan Rai surveys the damage brought by the summer monsoon rains and the destruction brought by the weather event.

