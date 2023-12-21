Iceland volcano - latest: Stunning footage shows 100m high lava waves as man rescued by helicopter
The eruption started on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwest Iceland at 10:17pm on Monday night
Stunning footage has shown 100m high lava waves lap up out of an Icelandic ridge following the eruption of a volcano on the island.
The dramatic scene can be seen up to 20km away after the skies over the eruption turned orange. You can watch a live stream of the ongoing eruption here.
It comes as a hiker was rescued by a helicopter after sending a SOS signal when he got lost near the raging lava and toxic fumes overnight.
Meanwhile, Iceland’s foreign minister said scientists had warned that the volcanic eruption in Iceland could go on for months.
Bjarni Benediktsson added that the eruption on Monday was “much larger” than those seen in recent years, which he described as “nice touristic eruptions”.
More vents are expected to open as the volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland continues, the Icelandic Met Office has warned.
Three out of five vents are still active after the volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula began to erupt on Monday night, spewing lava and smoke over 100m into the air.
Hazard map updated as risk of new vents opening near Grindavik lessens
The Icelandic Met Office has updated their hazard assessment map to reflect that the likelihood of new volcanic vents opening near the evacuated town of Grindavik has reduced.
The new hazard map will come into effect tomorrow and be valid until December 28 unless updated otherwise.
“The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) assesses that the likelihood of a new eruption forming without warning nearby Grindavík has decreased,” they said, citing that the eruption had remained steady on Wednesday.
They added: “It should be noted that although the likelihood of vent formation within area 4 has decreased, the hazard level in that area is nevertheless considered substantial.
“Even though the activity has decreased since the eruption began, the intensity of the eruption is still significant and comparable to eruptions at Fagradalsfjall.”
It comes as residents of Grindavik will be allowed to return home during the day from this morning.
Grindavik residents allowed home temporarily today
The residents of Grindavík will be allowed back into the town during the day starting today. People will begin to be allowed into the town at 7am on Thursday, but they must evacuated again by 4pm.
The town was first evacuated when earthquakes began in November, and residents have been left in limbo ever since.
Úlfar Lúðvíksson, police chief in the region, said: “Many things have changed in the eruption area. Watching the eruption today is completely different than on Monday night. There have been changes there, hopefully positive.”
People entering Grindavík will not be registered and will not be escorted, but emergency personnel will be in town. Cars going in and out of town will be checked.
On Monday night, a hiker had to be rescued after getting lost near the eruption site last night.
On Monday night, a hiker had to be rescued after getting lost near the eruption site last night.
News website Iceland Monitor cited coast guard officer Asgeir Erlendsson as saying the man was found safe after a search and brought to safety in a helicopter.
Initial reports suggested two people had given an “SOS signal” towards a passing plane from near the eruption site - but it was later confirmed to be one hiker, he said.
“The helicopter found him and took him back to town,” Mr Erlendsson told the website.
“He had become very cold and had left his equipment with a flashlight in another place, which is why it was thought that these were two men.”
Officials advises people to ‘stay at home and get in the Christmas spirit’ amid volcanic eruption
An Icelandic official has told the national broadcaster RUV that they believe its better for people to “stay at home and get into [the] Christmas spirit” than visit the erupting volcano.
While volcanic activity has died down, the eruption still poses a dangerous threat to tourists who have flocked to the site to catch a glimpse of the sputtering lava.
Hjordis Gudmundsdottir, communications director for Iceland’s civil defence department, said that teams have already spent “a lot of time” turning away people trying to reach the site.
She added that it would be better to do some Christmas shopping, “get into the Christmas spirit or maybe just have a hot cocoa at home and wrap Christmas presents.”
What is the Blue Lagoon?
The Blue Lagoon was forced to close its doors just one day after they reopened after a volcano erupted nearby
The spa is a steamy bathing complex of volcanic lava pools that calls itself “one of the 25 wonders of the world.
The pools are filled with water from a nearby geothermal power station. The turquoise hue of the water is acquired from the algae that share the pools with the tourists.
The Blue Lagoon is an increasingly popular “wellness” destination, with an upmarket hotel on the site.
Day visitors are welcome, too: for around £50 you get admission to the Blue Lagoon, a silica mud mask and a drink. The Blue Lagoon is best visited in the depths of winter, when steam rises from the warm water.
Keflavik International Airport is only 10 miles away, with regular buses. During a stopover en route between Europe and North America it is easy to make a side trip to the Blue Lagoon.
Iceland has many more thermal springs around the country – including in Reykjavik – and prices are generally much lower.
Official travel advice
Here is the UK’s Foreign Office’s official advice for those wanting to travel to Iceland:
Eruptions are tourism opportunities, says Iceland travel expert
Since a volcano erupted in southwest Iceland on Monday night, tourists have flocked to the site of eruption to catch a glimpse.
While officials have warned against making the journey, volcanic eruptions in Iceland are generally regarded as harmless – and interesting, if temporary, tourist attractions.
Clive Stacey, founder of specialist operator Discover the World, has been sending British tourists to Iceland for decades.
His company operates a “volcano hotline”. He told The Independent: “If there are eruptions in Iceland, and they’re safe, and worth going to see, then we organise special trips. Often they only last for a very short time, so we take people over as soon as the eruption happens.
“It really isn’t dangerous. They take all the correct precautions. They look after tourists very, very well.”
Map shows exactly how far lava has travelled
A map released by the Icelandic Met Office has shown how far the lava has travelled following a volcanic eruption in the Reykjanes Peninsula on Monday night.
The lava has mostly flowed east from the eruption site, but there is also a lava tongue flowing west from the region north of Stóra-Skógfell.
