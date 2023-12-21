✕ Close Iceland volcano erupts after weeks of earthquakes

Stunning footage has shown 100m high lava waves lap up out of an Icelandic ridge following the eruption of a volcano on the island.

The dramatic scene can be seen up to 20km away after the skies over the eruption turned orange. You can watch a live stream of the ongoing eruption here.

It comes as a hiker was rescued by a helicopter after sending a SOS signal when he got lost near the raging lava and toxic fumes overnight.

Meanwhile, Iceland’s foreign minister said scientists had warned that the volcanic eruption in Iceland could go on for months.

Bjarni Benediktsson added that the eruption on Monday was “much larger” than those seen in recent years, which he described as “nice touristic eruptions”.

More vents are expected to open as the volcanic eruption in southwest Iceland continues, the Icelandic Met Office has warned.

Three out of five vents are still active after the volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula began to erupt on Monday night, spewing lava and smoke over 100m into the air.