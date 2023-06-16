✕ Close Climate Crisis Fuels Tornado Surge

At least three people have been killed after a devastating tornado tore through a Texas Panhandle town on Thursday, destroying trailer homes, downing communications towers and plunging the entire community into darkness.

The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit Perryton on Thursday afternoon, which is home to more than 8,000 people and is located just south of the Oklahoma border.

One person was killed when a mobile home park took a “direct hit” from a tornado, Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told reporters.

Two other victims are also confirmed dead while between 75 and 100 people were being treated for injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The catastrophic storm wiped out power for the entire town, including a major hospital receiving residents wounded in the chaos.

More than 224,000 customers were still without power in Texas as of around 3.30am local time on Friday morning, according to the poweroutage.us website. In Ochiltree County – home to Perryton – a staggering 91 percent (8,910 of 9,775) of customers were without power.

Governor Greg Abbott has directed state emergency response resources to assist the hard-hit town.