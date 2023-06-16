Texas tornado – live: Perryton hammered by deadly storm leaving at least three dead and 100 injured
At least three people have been killed after a devastating tornado tore through a Texas Panhandle town on Thursday, destroying trailer homes, downing communications towers and plunging the entire community into darkness.
The National Weather Service in Amarillo confirmed that a tornado hit Perryton on Thursday afternoon, which is home to more than 8,000 people and is located just south of the Oklahoma border.
One person was killed when a mobile home park took a “direct hit” from a tornado, Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told reporters.
Two other victims are also confirmed dead while between 75 and 100 people were being treated for injuries ranging from minor to severe.
The catastrophic storm wiped out power for the entire town, including a major hospital receiving residents wounded in the chaos.
More than 224,000 customers were still without power in Texas as of around 3.30am local time on Friday morning, according to the poweroutage.us website. In Ochiltree County – home to Perryton – a staggering 91 percent (8,910 of 9,775) of customers were without power.
Governor Greg Abbott has directed state emergency response resources to assist the hard-hit town.
First responders travel from Oklahoma to help Perryton
First responders from surrounding areas and from Oklahoma descended on the town of Perryton, after it was hammered by a tornado on Thursday.
Perryton is home to more than 8,000 people and about 115 miles (185 kilometres) northeast of Amarillo, just south of the Oklahoma line.
Keith Shadden of the Beaver County, Oklahoma, Emergency Manager told CNN that the county had sent fire, law enforcement and EMS units across the state border to Perryton.
He said they plan to send further assistance when the weather improves.
Help has also poured in from the city of Stinnett, Texas, the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office, the Borger Police Department, Booker Fire Department and the City of Fritch.
At least three people killed in the storm
Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told reporters that three people had so far been confirmed dead from the storm.
One of the victims was killed when the mobile home park they lived in took a “direct hit” from a tornado, he said.
As rescue teams search for survivors in the rubble, at least 30 trailers were said to be damaged or destroyed.
Around 100 other people are believed to have been injured in the storm, with injuries ranging from minor to severe with many being transferred to trauma centers, the fire chief said.
