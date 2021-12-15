More tornadoes may already be on their way to the US Midwest, less than a week after the devastation in Kentucky.

The National Weather Service warned on Wednesday afternoon that the potential new twisters could affect Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Minnesota.

“​​A #Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of #NE, #KS, #IA, & #MN until 8 PM CST,” the NWS tweeted. “Severe, damaging winds are the primary threat, but a couple of tornadoes are possible.”

The Weather Channel echoed that warning, adding Missouri to the list.

“Widespread destructive wind gusts and a few tornadoes are expected into this evening,” the network cautioned in a tweet. “These storms are rapidly moving northeastward.”

The region is still reeling from last weekend’s tornadoes, which ripped through Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Tennessee. At least 89 people died in the storms, including 74 in Kentucky – and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll will “undoubtedly” rise.

Even as the rescue and recovery effort continues, meteorologists say new storms are coming. On Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma reported a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over Iowa and southern Minnesota.

The band of strong storms was expected to develop over the mid-Missouri Valley on Wednesday afternoon, an area which encompasses Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow