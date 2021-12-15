✕ Close Watch live as Biden travels to Kentucky to survey tornado damage

President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to survey wreckage left in the wake of the tornadoes that wrought havoc in six states last weekend.

The death toll from the devastating tornado outbreak stands at 88 across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, including at least 13 children.

Seventy-four people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone after a massive twister roared across the landscape for at least 200 miles. Bowling Green sustained some of the worst damage, with 15 fatalities confirmed so far. Eleven of those - including seven children - were reported on a single street.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said the death toll will “undoubtedly” rise as more than 100 people remained unaccounted for in the central and south region as of midday Tuesday.

It comes as some of the thousands of Kentuckians who lost their homes in the storms are calling for the government to address a shortage of temporary housing across the state, with one lamenting: “We need places to go.”