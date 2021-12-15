Kentucky tornado - latest: Biden arrives to tour wreckage as survivors plead for more temporary housing
Follow live updates on recovery efforts from last weekend’s devastating tornado outbreak in six states
President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to survey wreckage left in the wake of the tornadoes that wrought havoc in six states last weekend.
The death toll from the devastating tornado outbreak stands at 88 across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, including at least 13 children.
Seventy-four people have been confirmed dead in Kentucky alone after a massive twister roared across the landscape for at least 200 miles. Bowling Green sustained some of the worst damage, with 15 fatalities confirmed so far. Eleven of those - including seven children - were reported on a single street.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has said the death toll will “undoubtedly” rise as more than 100 people remained unaccounted for in the central and south region as of midday Tuesday.
It comes as some of the thousands of Kentuckians who lost their homes in the storms are calling for the government to address a shortage of temporary housing across the state, with one lamenting: “We need places to go.”
Biden tells Kentuckians: ‘I’m here to listen’ after aerial tour
From a helicopter over the town of Mayfield, President Biden on Wednesday saw neighbourhoods pockmarked by piles of debris and homes without roofs and windows.
After his aerial tour, the president told local officials at an airport briefing: “I’m here to listen.”
Mr Biden pledged that federal aid would continue to flow and described the tornado damage as some of the worst he had ever seen. He said this kind of tragedy “either brings people together or it knocks them apart”.
“There’s no red tornadoes and blue tornadoes,” he said.
Associated Press
Survivors plead for aid
Some of the thousands of Kentuckians who lost their homes to tornadoes are calling for the government to address a shortage in temporary housing.
“People need places to go,” one man said in a video shared by The Weather Channel. “We need housing. We need food. We need clothes.”
Another man said: “We have no power, we have no water. I woke up this morning at three o’clock and thought I was frost-bit.”
Governor Andy Beshear has said state agencies are working tirelessly with federal officials to coordinate aid, including housing.
Biden to visit hard-hit towns of Mayfield and Dawson Springs
President Biden’s visit to Kentucky marks the fifth time he’s taken on the grim task of touring an area ravaged by a natural disaster since taking office.
He landed at Fort Campbell for a storm briefing before heading to Mayfield and Dawson Springs to survey storm damage.
While Mr Biden is expected to speak, it’s not the focus of the trip. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the president will meet with storm victims and local officials to provide federal support.
The president “wants to hear directly from people, and he wants to offer his support directly to them”, Ms Psaki said.
Biden visiting storm-ravaged Kentucky to offer aid, support
President Joe Biden is headed to Kentucky to survey damage and offer federal support for the victims of the devastating tornadoes that killed dozens and left thousands more in the region without heat, water or electricity
WATCH: Biden tours wreckage
Biden arrives in Kentucky to survey tornado damage
President Joe Biden arrived in Kentucky on Wednesday morning to tour tornado damage with Governor Andy Beshear.
He was seen stepping off of Air Force One at Fort Campbell, where he was greeted by the governor, first lady Britainy Beshear and former governor Steve Beshear.
Thirteen children confirmed dead
Thirteen children have been confirmed dead in the wake of last weekend’s storm, including 12 in Kentucky:
Bowling Green, Warren County
- Nariah Cayshell Brown, 16
- Nyles Brown, 4
- Nolynn Brown, age not specified
- Selmir Besic, age not specified
- Elma Besic, age not specified
- Samantha Besic, infant
- Alma Besic, infant
Mayfield, Graves County
- Jha’lil Lee Dunbar, 3
- Marilyn Gingerich, 7
- Daniel Gingerich, 4
Dawson Springs, Hopkins/Caldwell counties
- Oaklynn Koon, 2 months
Muhlenberg County
- Chase Oglesby, 5 months
The 13th child killed was nine-year-old Annistyn Rackley of Caruthersville, Missouri.
What we know about the tornado victims
Deaths have been confirmed in at least five of the six states hit by a number of tornadoes over the weekend. The death toll is feared to be more than 100 in Kentucky alone, but casualties have also been reported in Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee, with fatalities confirmed in all but one of the states.
At least 88 people have died in five states, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
While at least eight of the victims remain unidentified, The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander explains what we know so far:
Who are the victims of the Kentucky tornadoes devastating the midwest?
‘She was a kid raising a kid. We were just like best friends. It’s crazy how close you become,’ son says of mother killed by tornado
Candle factory where eight workers died faces investigation
Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed that Kentucky’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration (KY OSH) will investigate the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory where eight workers were killed by a tornado.
At least four workers claimed they were told they would be fired if they tried to leave their shifts early as warning sirens began to wail.
Asked about a state investigation, Gov Beshear said: “After seeing a tornado like this, we all have to look back at protocols to see what we can do better. I haven’t seen any direct accounts from the candle factory, that’s obviously something people are going to look at.
“Hopefully they did everything right. If they didn’t, that will come out. Absolutely the state will look through it.”
The governor emphasised that KY OSH investigates all workplace fatalities, saying: “It shouldn’t suggest that there was any wrongdoing but it should give people confidence that we will get to the bottom of it.”
The Independent’s Io Dodds explains factory workers’ claims:
Kentucky tornado: Candle factory workers ‘threatened with firing’ if they left early
Spokesperson for Mayfield Consumer Products denies claims and says workers were free to leave any time they chose
MMA fighter rescues wife and sister-in-law from candle factory wreckage
An MMA fighter helped rescue his wife, sister-in-law and others from the wreckage of a Mayfield, Kentucky, candle factory that was destroyed by a tornado.
Brian Brooks said the tornado narrowly missed his home before he received a call from his wife, who was at the Mayfield Consumer Products facility.
“She calls and tells me she loves me, that she’s trapped, and they’re smashed. And she hung up,” he told Fox News.
Mr Brooks rushed to the factory to find it had been reduced to a pile of rubble. “It was like the worst war movie you see on TV. The people that were screaming that you could not see in the dark,” he said.
He sprang into action pulling workers to safety, including his wife and his sister.
“They didn’t think they were ever going to see us again,” Mr Brooks said. “I’m so grateful … I just want to say my prayers for everybody who wasn’t so lucky.”
Eight out of roughly 100 people at the factory were confirmed dead in the wake of the twister. The Independent’s Harriet Sinclair reports:
Workers in razed Mayfield factory reveal terror amid tornado damage
‘We all just rocked back and forth, and then boom, everything fell on us’
University of Kentucky telethon raises $3m in four hours
A telethon hosted by the University of Kentucky Athletics has raised more than $3m in donations with matching funds to benefit victims of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky.
Donations had reached $3,031,241 with more coming in as the four-hour “Kentucky United for Tornado Relief” telethon concluded Tuesday night at the university’s Kroger Field football stadium.
The total included $50,000 from Ohio State men’s basketball coach Chris Holtman, a Nicholasville, Kentucky, native.
Proceeds from the telethon will go to the American Red Cross.
Meanwhile, the state’s Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund reached $9.89m from over 66,800 donations as of midday Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said.
'Kentucky United' telethon raises $3M for tornado victims
A telethon hosted by the University of Kentucky Athletics has raised more than $3m in donations with matching funds to benefit victims of last weekend’s deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies