Where you can find the best Christmas toy sales, from Argos to B&M and more

With Christmas almost here, we’re all scrambling to tick off those final items from our shopping lists. But the festive season can be expensive, especially for parents, so any deals on toys and gifts ahead of the big day are welcome. With this in mind, I’ve rounded up the best Christmas toy sales you can shop right now.

When it comes to saving on Christmas presents, personal finance expert Lynn Beattie, also known as Mrs Mummypenny, says to shop smart. “One of the best ways to cut down on Christmas expenses is by redeeming loyalty points or reward vouchers using schemes such as Tesco Clubcard, Boots Advantage Card or H&M Loyalty. These rewards can add up to a significant bonus for Christmas shopping, taking the edge off this expensive season.”

I would second this, and add that you can make your money go further during these sales by utilising cashback sites such as TopCashback and Quidco when you shop online. By shopping through these sites, you’ll earn a percentage of your spending back as cashback. Personally, I have the TopCashback extension added to my browser, so when I’m on a participating retailer’s website, all I need to do is click the pop-up to earn my bonus.

In the meantime, keep scrolling for all the best Christmas toy sales available this month.

B&M: Get three toys for £20

B&M doesn’t have online shopping, so you’ll need to head to a store ( iStock )

Until Sunday 21 December, you can get three toys for £20 at B&M. This offer is available in-store only. Featured toys and games include a Wicked gem art canvas (£12.99, Bmstores.co.uk), an LED four-to-score game (£12.99, Bmstores.co.uk), and a pair of Hello Kitty walkie talkies (£12.99, Bmstores.co.uk).

Argos: Up to 33 per cent off

Argos has a number of toy sales running ahead of Christmas ( iStock )

Argos has a range of sales online right now, including up to 33 per cent off selected toys and games. You can also get up to 20 per cent off selected Lego sets, using the code “LEGO20” and 30 per cent off the brand Chad Valley with the code “CHAD30”.

We’ve spotted a deal where you can get three Barbie royal fantasy dolls for £20 (would be £24 sold separately, Argos.co.uk). You can also find deals on kids’ headphones, bikes, scooters, plush toys and more.

Asda: Up to 30 per cent off

You’ve got until Friday to shop in Asda’s toy sale ( iStock )

Until Friday 19 December, you can get up to 30 per cent off selected toys on Asda’s website. Discounts include this Lego Minecraft set (was £12.98, now £9.98, Asda.com), a Ms. Rachel cuddly toy (was £12.98, now £9.12, Asda.com) and a football trivia game (was £19.94, now £11.94, Asda.com).

