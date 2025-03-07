From five-star luxury to affordability and ease, whatever it is you're looking for from your travel experience, The Independent’s deal hunters are always on the lookout for the best deals, whether that’s on flights and package holidays or hotel stays in the UK or further afield – from city break accommodation apartments to spa hotels and family orientated options.

Whether you're on the road for work or leisure, when affordability and convenience are paramount, consider booking with Village Hotels. With its choice of family rooms and business accommodation stretching more than 30 destinations dotted around the UK, from Blackpool to Bristol, you’re quite likely to find one of its hotels to be conveniently placed.

Breakfast, the option to dine at the pub and grill on-site, and the fitness and spa facilities available to you are perhaps the best perks of choosing Village Hotels. If you like to get a workout in while travelling, happily, these hotels boast gym classes, swimming pools and personal training options, plus steam rooms and saunas – so don’t forget to pack your kit.

If you’re sold and want to save on your next stay, below you’ll find the best Village Hotels discount codes and our top picks. What are you waiting for? Get that holiday booked now.

It’s quite often the case that booking in advance will bag you some of the best bargains – and, as a case in point, if you’re able to book your Village Hotel room in advance, you’re in luck. By booking 90 days in advance, you’ll save 20 per cent on your stay.

Whichever location you’re looking to book, you also won’t want to miss out on the 10 per cent discount applied when using the all-important discount code “PRO10A”. Whether you’re off on a city break or a family-oriented weekend by the seafront, don’t forget to use the discount code to save on your stay.

Finally, frequent travellers should pay attention; becoming a Booking Revolution member unlocks even better discounts, including up to 5 per cent extra savings, and up to £25 worth of member benefits.

