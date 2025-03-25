‘Tis the season for hot cross buns, bunnies, and the Amazon Spring Sale. The retail giant is serving up deals on tech, beauty and more, but one of the best deals to catch my eye is this offer on Ninja’s flexdrawer air fryer. Our expert reviewer said that this model can do it all, and right now, it’s is discounted by £50.

Unlike the retailer’s flagship sale, Amazon Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime member to secure the best discounts. It’s a long sale, too - there will be discounts from now until 31 March. However, that doesn’t mean that stock will last, so you may have to act fast to nab this air fryer.

We always have Ninja on our radar during annual sale events, so I was pleased to see the foodi flexdrawer fall from £269.99 to £219.99.

We always have Ninja on our radar during annual sale events, so I was pleased to see the foodi flexdrawer fall from £269.99 to £219.99 (Amazon.co.uk). It’s not without reason this model earned a place in our review of the best air fryers, so to find out why it’s a worthy kitchen investment, keep scrolling.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer air fryer: Was £269.99, now £219.99, Amazon.co.uk

“If you want an air fryer that can do it all, this is it.” It’s safe to say that our reviewer, Lauren Cunningham, was impressed with Ninja’s foodi flexdrawer when she put it to the test.

This innovative air fryer was one of the first of its kind onto the market. Unlike other two-drawer air fryers, which let you cook two meals in two different compartments, the foodi flexdrawer has a single large drawer that can divide into two.

This means that you can use a single massive 10.4L drawer to air fry an entire chicken, but you can also split the drawers in half to roast vegetables in one drawer and salmon in the other.

Ninja rather grandly calls this “dual zone technology,” but it’s incredibly useful. Lauren explained “essentially means it comes with two independent cooking zones that allow you to cook two different types of food, at different temperatures, at the same time.” It means that you have the portion sizes of a large single-drawer air fryer as well as the versatility of a dual air fryer.

It has seven cooking modes including rehydrating, baking and roasting, and cooked a variety of dishes quickly and well, including lamb kebabs, fresh cod and roast beef with all the trimmings – in fact, our tester dubbed this model the best of all those they tried for cooking a roast dinner. It’s even a good choice for proving homemade bread dough.

£50 off in the Amazon Spring Sale is a good deal. It’s not the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this air fryer - last Black Friday it dropped to £199 - but a £50 discount is always worth having, especially on such a great air fryer.