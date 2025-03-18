Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale for 2025 is nearly within reach. The retail giant has unveiled exactly when this year’s event will be held, so mark 25 March until 31 March in your diaries. Yes, we’ll be treated to a full week of deal hunting, making this the longest Amazon Spring sale to date.

The sale has, in previous years, seen savings on tech, beauty, home appliances and more, and the latter tend to see some of the biggest discounts, given these are typically big-ticket items like air fryers and coffee machines. So, whether you’re in the market for kitchen appliances (think juicers and stand mixers) or cleaning essentials (think vacuum cleaners and air purifiers), Amazon’s sale is one to watch.

The company stocks a great deal of IndyBest’s tried and tested home appliance brands, from Shark and Eufy to Morphy Richards and KitchenAid, and it’s these names that we’ll be plucking from the torrent of offers throughout the sale. I’d recommend bookmarking this guide, or any of our dedicated Amazon Spring Sale guides for that matter, as we’ll constantly be updating them with all the latest news and best deals once they start to drop.

So, if you’re hovering over the “buy now” button, why not wait to see if you can get a better price? For now, here’s everything we know about the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, plus some home appliance offers that you can shop right now.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Bringing with it limited-time deals on tech, beauty, home appliances and more, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale has taken place in mid to late March for the last three years. A great thing about this sale is that, unlike Amazon’s Prime Day, you don’t need an Amazon Prime subscription to secure any of the offers. That being said, the free next-day delivery that comes with a Prime account may be handy throughout the event, especially as you can get a free 30-day trial. Just remember to cancel it when you no longer want it, as beyond the 30-day trial period it will cost £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale in 2025?

As its name suggests, the sale kicks off soon after spring arrives. Amazon has now announced this year’s event will land on 25 March, before stretching on until 31 March.

What were the best deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

We saw a whole host of our favourite tried and tested brands slashing prices last year, from Shark and Eufy to Morphy Richards and KitchenAid. If you were after a new vacuum cleaner, Shark’s anti hairwrap upright vacuum cleaner (£140.56, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £149, down from £299.99. If you had a new microwave on your wishlist, you could have nabbed a Panasonic steam combination microwave (£389.99, Amazon.co.uk) with nearly £90 off. Meanwhile, keen bakers could have saved nearly £150 on the KitchenAid black classic stand mixer (was £499, now £429.75, Amazon.co.uk).

Best home appliances deals to shop now:

Instant vortex pot plus air fryer: Was £149.99, now £90, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Instant Pot )

This air fryer “gets the job done, plain and simple”, according to our IndyBest reviewer Lauren Cunningham. It’s able to suck away odours, meaning her home didn’t smell like what she was cooking, while the “simple dial at the top was incredibly easy to use, and instead of selecting your food type, all you have to choose is the function, temperature and time, like a regular oven”. Lauren recommends this model, with its 5.7l capacity, for solo dwellers and couples. At Amazon, it’s 40 per cent off.

Crock-Pot CSC112 sizzle and stew digital slow cooker: Was £99.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery

Winning the top spot in our review of the best slow cookers, this cooking appliance from Crock-Pot is reduced by 20 per cent, bringing the price down to less than £80. “You can take the bowl out of this slow cooker and use it on the hob, which cuts down on washing up and faff”, our tester noted. Its “huge oval bowl has a generous capacity and was perfect for feeding a crowd”, and there’s a “timer and keep-warm options”, so you can “leave it to cook away and get on with other jobs”.

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £499.99, now £278, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The crème de la crème of vacuum cleaners, this cordless model is reduced by more than 40 per cent, which equates to a saving of more than £220. Hailed as the best overall buy in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, it boasts impressive suction power when used to clean carpets and hard floors. “It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess”, Zoe Griffin explained. “All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.”

Eufy X10 pro omni robot vacuum cleaner: Was £849, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Steve Hogarty/The Independent )

Our tech critic Steve Hogarty recommended this robot vacuum cleaner above all others in his review, and it has £200 off at Amazon. It’s a “really smart little vacuum that needs almost no human input to work”, Steve said, noting its excellent mopping function and “best-in-class object avoidance tech, which has been trained like a self-driving car, dodging more than 100 different objects, including cables, slippers and socks”.

Russell Hobbs attentiv variable temperature kettle: Was £74.99, now £53.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lauren Cunningham )

If you’re looking for a deal on a kettle, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed with this model from Russel Hobbs, which took the top spot in our tried and tested review. “It’s incredibly easy to use”, said our tester, and has “one of the widest ranges of all the options”. But the best part is the tea-making design – there’s a removable tea infuser basket which was “perfect for loose-leaf teas”, and “has a three-minute steep function”. With this Amazon deal, it’s nearly 30 per cent off.

Black+Decker three-tier heated airer: Was £155, now £109.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Dubbed the best heated clothes airer for families in our review, Black+Decker’s three-tier heated airer “can handle a full washing machine load of clothes and more”, said our IndyBets tester, Zoe Griffin. “The rails are spaced out more than on other rail-based airer models, which makes arranging clothes over it fast and simple”, she explained, while the airer is lightweight, making it “impressively portable”. Invest in the model with this deal and you’ll secure a £45 saving.

Samsung large capacity solo microwave oven: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

In her review of the best microwaves, IndyBest tester Rachael Penn dubbed this model the best for large families – and with this deal, you can save 33 per cent on the kitchen appliance. “With a large 32l capacity, it’s big enough to fit a whole chicken in, so you can cook almost anything in it”, she said.

Check out our dedicated deals page for more of the latest offers and discount codes