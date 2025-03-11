How to save up to 50% on sunglasses, goggles and more at Oakley

Known for its bold colourways, polarised sunglasses and exceptional sports performance equipment, Californian brand Oakley is one of the best in its field. We love Oakley’s stand-out styles, which will turn heads whether you’re on the slopes or at the seaside.

It’s no surprise that the brand’s styles fly off the shelves, with more than 2,000 of the 2024 Olympic athletes wearing Oakley sunglasses last year, and celebs, including Michael B Jordan and Reese Witherspoon being known to favour the brand. But with coveted styles come hefty price tags.

If you’ve got your heart set on some staples from Oakley, fear not. We’re always on the lookout for ways to help you save on your shopping, and if you’re looking for performance sportswear or trendy apparel, you’ve come to the right place. Keep reading to find out discounts and offers to use on your next Oakley order.

Whether you’re planning on a last-minute trip to the slopes or gearing up for an ultra marathon, American sportswear brand, Oakley, has everything you need. Currently, Oakley’s sale features prescription glasses, goggles, shoes and so much more with up to 50 per cent off, plus, there’s always free shipping and returns.

The tc rykkinn insulated jacket has 50 per cent off (was £392, now £196, Oakley.com), which was named the best insulated jacket in our review of the best ski and snowboard jackets. Our testers were sold on the ski style, noting that it “is one of the coolest we’ve seen”.

We’re big fans of the wildrye polarised sunglasses (was £185, was £92.50, Oakley.com), with a generous 50 per cent discount. The shades come in a sporty style in Oakley’s iconic prizm sapphire polarised finish. Designed for everyday wear, but with enough impact protection for performance, these butterfly lens-shaped glasses will ensure you stand out from the crowd.

The weather may be warming up, but you can never go wrong with a checked shirt. Oakley’s butter flannel shirt (was £82, now £57.40, Oakley.com) comes in two colourways – red and green, and both are 30 per cent off. Made from stretch fabric to allow for better movement and hydrolix moisture-wicking absorption, you'll not only look great, but you'll feel it, too.

( Oakley )

Hitting the slopes? Enjoy 20 per cent off snow goggles and helmets when you buy them together from Oakley. You’ll save on best-selling styles like the flight deck L snow goggles (was £189, now £151.20, Oakley.com), and the arc5 helmet (was £238, now £190.40, Oakley.com) – which is made with an industry-leading, patented brain protection system to give you peace of mind.

Customise your prescription glasses with new picks from Oakley, like the rafter forge collection (£119, Oakley.com), and get £10 off with the above discount code. You can choose from single or progressive vision, or opt for frame only in these metallic specs.

