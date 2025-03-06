Millets is a trusty shopping destination for outdoor gear, whether you're ticking your check-list pre-festival season, planning a camping trip or sourcing kit before zooming down the ski slopes.

Where outdoor fashion is concerned, you won’t be strapped for choice. From hiking boots for the whole family to trekking sandals and quilted spring jackets for walking the dog in style, this is your one-stop shop for outdoorsy apparel, and it stocks some of The Independent’s tried and trusted brands such as Osprey, Jack Wolfskin, The North Face and Craghoppers, too.

As for equipment you can find at the online store, everything from luggage and watersports gear to al fresco dining essentials and cycling accessories are up for grabs. Of course, investing in all this right kit isn’t exactly cheap, so it can pay to have the best deals and discount codes at your disposal – and this is where we come in.

At The Independent, we bring you the best offers on outdoor essentials (check out the best deals at Mountain Warehouse and Blacks, too), travel, fashion and more. Here, we’re diving into the best deals at Millets, including its sale that’s seeing up to 70 per cent off more than a thousand items. We’re always on high alert for discount codes, too – keep reading for the one that saves you an extra 15 per cent on your basket.

First up, those looking to save on capable outdoor footwear can bag a bargain on styles from big-name sports and lifestyle brands, such as wellington boots from Hunter (was £150, now £74, Millets.co.uk), and hiking and trail running shoes from the likes of Merrell, Salomon and Inov-8.

While the weather may be looking a little more clear as we welcome in spring, if there’s one thing the unpredictable weather has taught us, it’s that having water repellent kit can be invaluable when you're at the mercy of the great outdoors – with this in mind, you may want to save some cash on a pair of Craghoppers lined trousers (was £85, now £42, Millets.co.uk).

( Millets )

Meanwhile, turning our attention to camping gear, you’ll be able to hunker down in single and double sleeping bags from our tried and trusted brands, including outdoor specialists Vango and Outwell, which are seeing impressive price cuts in the sale.

While scrolling through the sale, keep in mind that you can save an extra 15 per cent on selected items using the limited-time discount code “SALE15” – just don’t spend too long mulling over your purchases as the code expires 17 March. Students can also save 15 per cent on every offer with a UNiDAYS account.

