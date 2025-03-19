Jump to content
Pizza Express marks 60 years with 33p pizzas – here’s how to get yours

This deal gives diners a taste of the Sixties, with limited-time lower prices

Ella Duggan
Wednesday 19 March 2025 11:43 GMT
Pizza Express announced this week that, for a limited time only, the chain will be reverting to its original 1965 prices
Pizza Express has been serving doughy delights to the British public for 60 years, and, to celebrate, it’s offering a very tasty deal – rolling back its prices to match those seen at the pizzeria in the Sixties when the brand first launched.

The high street staple first opened its doors in 1965, when a pizza would set you back mere pennies. If you’ve ever had a grandparent smugly recall how much a pint cost back in their day, you’ll appreciate the scale of this price drop.

This new deal includes some of Pizza Express’s classics that are still among the most popular dishes served today. As part of the anniversary offer, a standard margherita will set you back just 33p, the la reine 49p, the American 45p, and the American hot just 50p.

The la reine is a Pizza Express classic
So, what’s the catch? The deal is only available for one hour – between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday 27 March. To avoid disappointment, booking a table in advance is highly recommended. Fortunately, there’s no need for fiddly sign-ups or lengthy voucher codes – you simply need to show up.

That’s 60 minutes of savings to celebrate 60 years of fluffy dough balls, sloppy Giuseppes, crispy Romana bases, and enough garlic butter to fill the Thames. Whether you're a loyal Pizza Express fan or just fancy a bargain bite, this is one deal you don’t want to miss.

