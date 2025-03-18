This pizza oven is nearly half the price of Ooni’s – and it’s one of our favourites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With the warmer weather starting to creep in, albeit in a slower fashion than we’d like, we’re already starting to think about ways that we can spend a sunny afternoon in the garden. A great investment for those who enjoy dining al fresco at home during the summer, rather than eating out at restaurants all the time, is a pizza oven.

These nifty, and often portable, outdoor appliances can cook up pizzas that Italy would be proud of, and are a perfect garden addition for those who love hosting. You won’t want to wait around until the peak of summer to buy yours though, as the moment the weather starts heating up, so does the demand for garden furniture, BBQs and you guessed it, pizza ovens.

If you’re thinking ahead and are in the market for a cost effective pizza oven, you’ll want to try out our best budget-friendly buy, the Dellonda pizza oven. And right now it’s even more of a steal, as it’s on sale at Amazon. Here’s everything you need to know about our favourite low cost pizza oven, and what makes it such a great buy.

Dellonda pizza oven: Was £250, now £179.98, Amazon.co.uk

We love pizza ovens so much that we rounded-up the very best on the market, to include everything from gas pizza ovens to tabletop versions, and put them all through their doughy paces. At the end of our rigorous tests, the Dellonda pizza oven came out on top for budget buys.

When our expert, Jon Axworthy, reviewed the gadget, he praised its cooking abilities, explaining the pizza “was cooked to perfection with just the right amount of charring and, possibly because of the amount of time it spent in the oven, it was infused with a wonderful wood-fire flavour.”

As the pizza takes a few minutes to cook, Jon found that the slightly longer cooking times might work in the appliance’s favour for some pizza oven rookies, noting that wood can sometimes be quite a labour-intensive process. Although, you can use both wood pellets and charcoal with the Delonda appliance.

For just under £180, you'll receive not only the pizza oven itself, but a pizza peel and smoking cap, which often come with an additional charge from other brands. The appliance is more than £100 cheaper than Ooni’s best-selling fyra wood pellet pizza oven (£299, Argos.co.uk), which also requires you to purchase a separate pizza peel (£40, Argos.co.uk) for safe and even cooking.

And it’s not just pizzas that Dellonda’s portable oven can cook, with a temperature gauge that can whip up fish, vegetables and steak. So what are you waiting for? Now’s the perfect time to shop.

