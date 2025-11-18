The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Reiss discount codes for November 2025
Save 10 per cent on luxury fashion with Reiss promo codes, sales and Black Friday deals
From everyday wardrobe essentials to show-stopping occasionwear, Reiss is all about timeless style. The good news? You don’t have to spend a fortune to pick up a new wardrobe staple from the brand. With the help of a newsletter discount and Reiss’s seasonal sales, you can snap up quality pieces and elevate your look for less. Keep scrolling for all the details.
How to save at Reiss in 2025
Get 10 per cent off your first order
If you’re new to Reiss, signing up for the brand’s newsletter is a no-brainer. Not only will you be the first to hear about new collections and seasonal promotions, you’ll also receive a 10 per cent promo code to use on your first order.
To sign up, head to the Reiss homepage and scroll down to the bottom. Here, you’ll find a simple form, where you can enter an email address and click ‘register’. Shortly afterwards, a discount code will land in your inbox.
Up to 60 per cent off in the Reiss outlet
The Reiss outlet is a must-visit for savvy shoppers. Here, you’ll find pieces from last season's collections, limited stock items and seasonal reductions, often with discounts of up to 60 per cent.
There are usually thousands of items to sift through. From tailored jackets and polished workwear to knitwear and statement accessories, everything is listed at a fraction of its usual retail price.
It’s worth noting that stock is quite limited in the outlet and pieces are constantly added, so checking back regularly for updates is a great way to find the best deals.
Waive delivery fees with click and collect
Shopping online has become the go-to for many of us, but additional delivery fees can make it that little bit more expensive.
Luckily, Reiss has a click and collect option so you can pick up your items from your nearest store, free of charge. If that’s not convenient for you, here are some other delivery options:
- Next-day delivery: £5.95.
- Delivery to an Evri parcel shop or locker: £5.95.
Free returns available on every order
You can also shop online with Reiss, knowing that it won’t cost you to return any unwanted items.
In fact, Reiss offers free returns on all orders. You can either visit your nearest Reiss store and they will process the refund for you or arrange a return via courier, although this will incur a £1.95 charge.
Complimentary personal shopping appointment
For a truly tailored experience, Reiss offers complimentary personal shopping appointments in selected stores, including those in Birmingham, Regent Street, Bath, Bicester and York.
During the appointment, you’ll be met by a personal stylist who will show you around the clothes, accessories and shoes in store and help you to pick out some new items. It’s a great way to update your wardrobe or find the perfect outfit for that special occasion.
About Reiss
Since opening its first London store in 1971, Reiss has grown from a small men’s tailoring shop into a globally recognised fashion brand for men, women and, more recently, children.
Originally known for its sharp, sophisticated suits, the brand expanded into womenswear in 2000 and introduced childrenswear in 2021, bringing its signature style to the whole family.
Reiss has always been about timeless fashion and elegant design. Every piece, whether a tailored jacket, workwear staple or elevated casual item, is crafted with clean lines, modern silhouettes and with a focus on quality. Many stores even offer in-house tailoring services, ensuring that every garment fits perfectly and reflects the brand's attention to detail.
With stores in major cities worldwide and a strong online presence, Reiss continues to set the bar for wearable, sophisticated fashion. Its collections blend refinement with modernity, making it a go-to destination for anyone who values style, quality and wardrobe pieces built to last.
Christmas at Reiss
Reiss’s winter collection brings a refined elegance to the festive season, especially in the dresses and party range. Think luxe velvet midi dresses and sleek satin maxis for women, as well as structured woollen coats and checkered jackets for men.
When it comes to getting your party outfit in time, Reiss has published its Christmas cut-off dates already. For home delivery, you’ll need to order by 22 December. If you’d prefer to pick up your items in store, you can use click and collect until midday on 23 December.
Reiss has also extended its returns window over the holiday period. Anything bought between 14 November and 25 December can be returned until 4 January for a full refund. Usual conditions apply and items must be returned in their original condition with tags attached.
FAQs
How we find the best Reiss voucher codes
At The Independent, our goal is to help you save money every time you shop at Reiss. Our dedicated team monitors new offers daily, checking Reiss’s own promotions alongside trusted retail partners, seasonal campaigns and newsletter-exclusive discounts. Every code on this page is tested before it’s published, so you won’t waste time trying deals that no longer work.
Why trust us
The Independent has been trusted by consumers since 1986, offering clear, expert insight into the products, brands and retailers that matter. Through price tracking, hands-on testing and market awareness, we highlight the offers that are genuinely worth your money, and flag the ones that aren’t.
From Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales, we provide live coverage of the year’s biggest shopping moments, keeping readers updated on the standout deals as they drop. Our consumer writer, Fran Watts, has spent more than a decade testing and reviewing products, helping shoppers make confident, informed choices and secure real value in the process.
