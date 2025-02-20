Whether you’re looking to upgrade your sofa, invest in an air fryer or spruce up your garden in time for spring, The Range is one of our go-to retailers for, well, most things.

A one-stop shop for all your home decor, DIY and crafting needs, you’ll find everything from microwaves and vacuums, to fans and pet beds at The Range. And, while the retailer is known for keeping its prices low, we’re always excited to learn of extra discounts and sales that could help save a few pounds.

So, whether you want to prepare for your annual spring clean or make sure your garden is BBQ season ready, we’ve rounded up the latest deals to help you save on your home essentials.

Below you’ll find the best offers that will help you save big on your next purchase, including special savings for students and so much more. For example, you can save up to 30 per cent on garden furniture, and bag great discounts off full-price items. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

Warm weather might feel like a distant memory but balmy summer days will soon be upon us, which is why now is the ideal time to get your dream garden set-up sorted. Fancy soaking up the sun in an egg chair or reading a new book on a lounger? Then you’re going to want to make the most of The Range’s incredible offer on garden furniture, which could save you up to 30 per cent.

If you’re dreaming of dining al fresco this summer, check out the big savings on outdoor dining sets, like this sleek grey arrangement from Outdoor Essentials (was £379.99, now £279.99, Therange.co.uk), which has a generous £100 off. With a minimalist neutral design, this set is sure to slot perfectly into any garden no matter your aesthetic. And with six chairs there’s plenty of room for the whole family to tuck in.

open image in gallery ( The Range )

Alternatively, if you like to enjoy your morning cup of coffee while basking in the sun, you can save a huge £200 off this bistro set (was £499.99, now £299.99, Therange.co.uk). Perfect for patios or balconies, the set of outdoor armchairs not only look great but they also recline for extra relaxation.

If your garden is less of a concern, fear not, as there are still plenty of other ways to save at The Range. Right now, the retailer’s clearance section features thousands of products with a whopping discount of up to 50 per cent, spanning everything from kitchen appliances and home furnishings to power tools and decor.

Got a long list of DIY jobs that need tackling around the house? (Us too). Well, you might want to invest in this handy cordless drill (was £57.95, now £39.90, Therange.co.uk), which currently has more than 30 per cent off. Kitted out with 25 torque settings and two variable speeds, as well as quick-charge capabilities and LEDs for lighting up your workspace, it’s sure to help with any job, big or small.

For those looking to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, this Salter model (was £99.99, now £79.99, Therange.co.uk) is currently reduced by 20 per cent and would keep your family well-fed thanks to its two 4.5L cooking drawers. This design means you can prepare different food items at the same time and even at different temperatures. An extremely similar model from the same brand won the top spot in our expert's review of the best air fryers, so we’d hedge our bets that this one will be just as impressive.

open image in gallery ( The Range )

Plus, students looking to save can enjoy 10 per cent off orders over £40 at The Range. All you need to do is register with Unidays to verify your student status, and then you'll be assigned a secure, single-use discount code to use on full-price items.

How we choose the best discount codes

The Independent’s team of deal hunters are committed to carefully selecting the best offers and discount codes for all your online shopping needs. We look out for discounts and offers on home appliances, gardening equipment, home decor and more, making sure we’d never recommend a deal that we wouldn’t use ourselves. It’s here where you’ll find all of the latest and best bargains available at The Range.

Why you can trust us

The Independent is on a mission to deliver trustworthy consumer content and provide our readers with the best deals and discounts on the best brands. So no matter what you’re hunting for, we’ve got a deal to suit every shopper.

Whether it's home goods, regular deals coverage or helping you source the top offers during some of the biggest annual shopping events (think Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales), our team are always looking out for the best ways to save you money on products that are actually worth buying. Plus, we only ever select savings from brands and retailers that we trust.