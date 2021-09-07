Digital avatars of the group will perform their first album in 40 years (Getty/The Independent)

In case you hadn’t heard, Abba are back, with the Swedish band reuniting for a four-year concert residency to accompany their first new album in 40 years, Voyage. Set for release on 5 November, the much-anticipated comeback will feature entirely new songs – including a Christmas tune – with two tracks already unveiled; “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.

Alongside the record, the group have also announced an innovative concert experience that will see digital versions of themselves appearing nightly alongside a 10-piece live band. The gig will take place at a purpose-built Abba arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London, from May to September 2022.

Created with George Lucas’s studio Industrial Light & Magic – used for the effects in Star Wars – the hitmakers’ digital avatars will then tour the world from 2022 to 2026. The four-piece began working on the animated concert before they even started on the new studio material.

With the London venue only having a capacity of 3,000, the race for tickets among fans is on. Presale tickets (for those who pre-ordered the album) launched yesterday and general sale begins at 10am today, but you best be quick, as we predict a sell-out.

Here, we’ve got all the lowdown on how to secure tickets and all the info about the Abba arena, hotels near the Olympic Park in London, any offer codes available, and more. So if you have a dream of seeing Abba as they were in their heyday, you’re in the right place.

Abba Voyage tour tickets go on sale at 10am today Show latest update 1631001600 The Abba virtual concert will take place in a specially designed arena in London Adding to the entirely unique experience, the Abba arena will be a purpose-built venue designed around the group’s music and motifs. Situated in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the closest station is Pudding Mill Lane on the DLR. The 3,000-capacity venue will feature dance booths, food stalls and bars, with lucky ticket holders able to watch a 10-piece live band perform alongside motion-capture performances from the four bandmembers. Speaking about the reunion, Abba said: “To tell the truth, the main inspiration to record again comes from our involvement in creating the strangest and most spectacular concert you could ever dream of. We’re going to be able to sit back in an audience and watch our digital selves perform our songs on a stage in a custom-built arena in London next spring. Weird and wonderful!” See a previously unseen image of the venue sent to The Independent below: Take a look at the venue where ABBA reunion shows will take place Tickets are on sale this week for the band’s four-year residency at a purpose-built arena in London Daisy Lester 7 September 2021 09:00 1631000735 How much are Abba tickets? Ticket prices for the Abba voyage tour will start at £21 all up to £143, but there are a range of ticket options available for fans of the Swedish pop group. General admission in the standing zone will be the least pricey while tickets for the dance booths – where you can book out an individual seat or the entire booth – will be the most expensive. Daisy Lester 7 September 2021 08:45 1630999800 If the news of Abba’s reunion has got you dancing, tickets go on sale at 10am Following the presale at 10am on both Sunday and Monday morning, your last chance to get tickets to Abba’s concert experience will be at 10am today on Ticketmaster. The Voyage tour residency in London will start in May 2022 and last until September, before it’s taken all around the world. (AFP via Getty Images) The general sale will see dates available between 28-30 May, 2-30 June, 1-31 July, 1-29 August and 1-4 September. If you haven’t already, we’d recommend signing up for a Ticketmaster account so you check out quicker when tickets go on sale at 10am. Daisy Lester 7 September 2021 08:30 1630998900 Good morning Abba fans, and welcome to our Voyage tour tickets blog Forty years on from their last studio album, Swedish pop group Abba are staging a comeback with a brand new record and accompanying concert experience. A tour with a twist, the “revolutionary” residency starting in May 2022 will feature digital avatars of the band. (PA) Make sure to follow here live for all the latest updates, information about the venue and everything you need to do to secure tickets to the unforgettable event. Daisy Lester 7 September 2021 08:15

