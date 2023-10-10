Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The third Amazon Prime Day sale of 2023 – Prime Big Deal Days, as the ecommerce giant has dubbed it – is finally here. Running from today (10 October) until the end of tomorrow (11 October), the shopping event is the ideal opportunity to bag a bargain with discounts on everything from beauty, home appliances, air fryers and coffee machines to tech, laptops, TVs and Apple products.

So far, we’ve seen a host of impressive discounts, including a mammoth £100 saving on Sony’s WH1000XM5 headphones and Ninja’s air fryer max dropping to one of its lowest-ever prices.

The two-day sale is also a fantastic time to save on an electric toothbrush and our team of discount hunters has spotted a deal that you’re not going to want to miss.

Right now, you can save a massive 70 per cent on Oral-B’s smart 6 electric toothbrush, which has been reduced from £219.99 to less than £70.

Read more: Follow our Amazon Prime Day liveblog

While this isn’t the first time that this particular toothbrush has dropped so wildly in price (before shooting back up again), we recommend adding it to your basket while the deal is available. Here’s everything you need to know about Oral-B’s electric toothbrush.

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush with smart pressure sensor: £219.99, now £64.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

By connecting the Oral-B smart electric toothbrush with the Oral-B app you can learn to improve your brushing routine thanks to real time feedback. With the daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening or gum care mode, you can tailor your clean to your own needs, while the addition of a two minute timer ensures you’re not over (or under) doing it.

What’s more, overly zealous brushers are going to appreciate the gum pressure control feature, which lets you know when you’re brushing too hard and slows down the brushing speed when you are. There won’t be any need to worry about recharging the brush too often either as the battery lasts two weeks once it’s been fully charged. This charger is included in the deal, as well as three brush heads and a travel case.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest health and beauty offers, try the links below:

For more on the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals, check out our Prime Day shopping guide