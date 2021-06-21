The Amazon Prime Day sale is back and bigger than ever, with millions of deals on offer across tech, TVs, gaming, home appliances, clothing, alcohol and much more.

We’ve already seen Amazon cut the price of many of our favourite products – everything from Apple AirPods and Fitbit watches to Shark vacuum cleaners and Panasonic TVs.

It has also slashed the price of its range of oral hygiene products. While this might not be as fun as a Nintendo Switch console, it’s a beneficial purchase so that you can keep your pearly whites clean and fresh.

This particular electric toothbrush has some very high-tech features, such as varied pressure control, and it can even connect to your mobile phone.

With a huge 75 per cent – which means a saving of £165 – run, don’t walk to snap up this unmissable deal.

Oral-B smart 6 electric toothbrush: Was £219.99, now £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

This offering from popular toothbrush brand, Oral-B, is not to be missed. With a range of features – including five different cleaning modes, varied pressure control – you know your teeth will be healthy.

You can also connect this to your phone via the Oral-B app, which will record how you brush your teeth and give you helpful feedback on your routine, and how you can improve it,

Plus, the pressure sensors will alert you in case you brush too hard, helping you to protect your gums.

At just £54.99, this is the perfect time to update your single-use toothbrush to something high-tech. We predict this to be a sell-out, so act now.

