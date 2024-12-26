Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re yet to invest in an air fryer or simply want an upgrade – perhaps your current model wasn’t quite up to feeding the masses this Christmas – the Boxing Day sales are dishing up air fryer deals galore.

The coveted kitchen appliances come with several benefits, from being able to cook with little to no oil to freeing up oven and hob space when you’re serving up a feast for family and friends. Whether you’re after crisp potatoes, succulent salmon, tender chicken or even something sweet, air fryers can help you whip up all manner of tasty meals with ease.

There are myriad models on the market, with different air fryers offering a range of functions and capacities to suit most people’s needs. Not sure where to start? IndyBest’s guide to the best air fryers has the lowdown on top-rated designs from trusted brands. But keep scrolling to shop the best air fryer deals in the Boxing Day sales, including savings on models and brands that come highly rated by the IndyBest team.

Read more: Follow Boxing Day deals live

Why trust IndyBest’s air fryer Boxing Day sales coverage

IndyBest’s team of expert reviewers have put countless air fryers to the test, tracking down trustworthy models and brands that are worth your hard-earned cash. To make your money go even further, the team also keeps tabs on air fryer prices throughout the year and during sale events such as Black Friday and the Boxing Day sales, to bring you the genuine deals and help you avoid the duds.

Best air fryer deals in the Boxing Day sales

Russell Hobbs satisfry air fryer: Was £109, now £69, Very.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Very )

This compact design from Russell Hobbs is now just shy of £70 at Very. The ‘satisfry’ scored four out of five stars in IndyBest’s guide to top air fryers, with reviewer Lauren saying: “The front digital display allows you to adjust the time and temperature, and the whole unit will automatically shut down after one hour, giving you extra piece of mind.” With the appliance boasting seven easy pre-set functions, you’ll be whipping up delicious food in no time.

Ninja foodi dual zone 7.6l air fryer, AF300UK: Was £219.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

When putting the larger 9.5l version of this air fryer to the test, IndyBest reviewer Lauren said: “It has six settings, so it can roast, air fry, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate all in one device, and you can set each drawer to do a different thing – very handy when cooking a whole meal.” The same functions feature on this smaller model, which is now just shy of £150 at Amazon. Although the appliance tends to retail for about £199, meaning Amazon’s discount isn’t quite as generous at it seems at first, this is still a deal worth snapping up.

Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £44.71, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

“If you’re looking for a simple and affordable appliance, this Tower model is the one to choose,” said IndyBest reviewer Lauren in her guide to the best air fryers. Lauren scored the T17021 four out of five stars, and noted this design is “ideal for a two-person household” as the appliance “doesn’t take up too much counterspace”. Lauren dubbed this model the best budget buy, and it’s now even cheaper, thanks to this deal.

Our Place wonder oven: Was £195, now £155, Fromourplace.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Our Place )

Now, here’s a kitchen appliance you wouldn’t mind having out on display. This stylish ‘wonder oven’ from Our Place is touted as being able to do everything from air frying to roasting, and even comes with a steam infusion function. Sound good? Bag the nifty appliance while there’s £40 off the price tag.

Tefal easy fry dual drawer EY901N40 air fryer: Was £169.99, now £99.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Right now, you can save £70 on this dual air fryer from Tefal at Currys. Faturing seven preset functions, the appliance has a capacity of 8.3l and comes with dishwasher-safe parts, for easy clean-up after meals. The dual drawer design means you can cook different types of food at once, too.

Philips air fryer 5000 series XL: Was £179.99, now £84.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Here’s another model that made it into IndyBest’s guide to top air fryers. “As well as being deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips, it’s wifi-enabled, and connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa,” said reviewer Lauren. Even better, you can now save more than 50 per cent on the price of the appliance, thanks to the Boxing Day sales.

When do Boxing Day sale deals on air fryers end?

The Boxing Day sales tend to run from Boxing Day (26 December) until 31 December, with the offers transitioning into the January sales come the new year. Sometimes, retailers will drop prices even further in January, though, of course, items on sale may sell out before then, so, it could well be worth snapping up a Boxing Day bargain.

In the mood for more Boxing Day bargains? Check out our guide to the best Currys deals