When it’s cold and dark outside and the pull of Christmas movies is just too tempting, you may be spending a couple of extra hours under the covers this month à la Cameron Diaz in The Holiday.

But, a lumpy bumpy mattress isn’t calling anyone into bed, no matter how nice your bedspread, pillows and sheets are.

Usually costing anywhere from a couple of hundred to over a thousand pounds, this bedroom necessity isn’t the most purse-friendly purchase. But come 26 December, you may be able to get more for your money thanks to the Boxing Day sales, and should you not be able to wait that long, we’ve already spotted some of our favourite mattress retailers slashing their prices already.

With the likes of Emma, Simba and Eve, to name only a few, all having joined in with the festive discounting last year, we’ve gathered everything we know so far about the best mattress bargains for 2021.

And if there’s one time of year that we all really need a decent night’s sleep, it’s after the countless December late-nighters, Christmas parties and family overload.

When will the Boxing Day mattress sales begin in 2021?

As we all know, Boxing Day lands on the 26 December every year. And, unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, the majority of retailers do stick quite rigidly to the festive date when discounting products.

Traditionally, Boxing Day sales took place mainly in-store, with keen shoppers lining the streets from the early hours of the morning or even camping overnight. But, thanks to the online shopping boom, you can bag your bargains from the comfort of your sofa this year, without worrying about strapping your new mattress to the car roof.

While we’re still waiting for each retailer to officially announce their Boxing Day plans, we could even see discounts from as early as midnight on Christmas Day for those of us who just can’t wait to grab some bargains.

When will the Boxing Day mattress sales end?

The Boxing Day sales more often than not now merge with the January sales, meaning the discounts can last for days, weeks or even the full month depending on the retailer and the stock levels.

While the wording may change from Boxing Day sales to January sales around the end of December, and there’s always the possibility of more products being added throughout the month, essentially the two are the same, with retailers shifting their leftover stock from 2021 to make way for new products.

What were the best Boxing Day mattress deals in 2020?

Last year we were treated to some great discounts across some of IndyBest’s favourite mattress brands.

Mattress Online had a saving of up to £566.16 on the Sealy posturepedic aspen mattress which is currently in the sale now (from £174.90, Mattressonline.co.uk) as well as up to £250.46 off the Simba hybrid essential 1500 pocket mattress, also currently discounted (from £371.28, Mattressonline.co.uk).

Emma, meanwhile, slashed prices by up to 45 per cent last year. The bed-in-a-box retailer is already offering the same discount in its early Christmas sale, and we’re expecting prices to be slashed further come Boxing Day.

In 2020, Simba followed suit by kicking off its Boxing Day sale early on 21 December, with 30 per cent off any orders over £300. Its sale seems to be hotting up even more this year, as it’s already offering new customers 36 per cent off when you spend over £300, for a limited time only. This deal isn’t marked up as a festive sale, so we’re predicting even higher discounts closer to Boxing Day itself.

What can we expect this year?

Ever the optimists, we’re expecting some huge discounts from a whole host of mattress retailers and have our eyes locked on Emma, Otty, Eve and Dreams, ready to be the first to tell you when the deals drop. Excitingly, Simba has confirmed that it has already started its Boxing Day sale, offering 40 per cent off everything costing £300 or more and 45 per cent off sleep bundles.

Best pre-Boxing Day mattress deals

Simba hybrid pro, king: Was £1,499, now £899.40, Simbasleep.com

(Simba)

We’ve said it before, we’ll say it again, Simba is a brand to know when it comes to comfortable mattresses. When we reviewed the hybrid pro model, our tester said that this particular one is thick and deluxe. They also noted that it’s “the kind of mattress you’d sleep on in a boutique hotel where you wake up thinking: ‘I have to get one of these’”.

It features shock absorption, so you won’t annoy your partner if you roll around a lot in your sleep and it’s “exceptional at keeping sweat at bay”. With such rave reviews and 36 per cent off, it’s a no brainer.

Casper hybrid mattress, small double: Was £800, now £650, Mattressonline.co.uk

(Casper)

Yet another mattress we’ve reviewed, and according to our writer this one combines “the brand’s legendary foam with a base layer of springs” to give you “instant sumptuousness” that provides “immediate comfort”. It’s an ideal choice if you like your mattress being on the slightly softer side.

Emma hybrid mattress, double: Was £809, now £444.95, Emma-sleep.co.uk

(Emma)

This is “another corker of a hybrid mattress,” according to our tester who reviewed the bed in a box. It has four layers, including foam and springs, and is said to suit all types of sleepers, even those who sleep on their backs – “a notoriously difficult group to cater for”.

It’s good news for those who share a bed with a wriggler too, because “the mattress excels at absorbing movement”. What’s more, it’s “durable and breathable” and provides great “pressure relief”.

Nectar memory foam mattress, king: Was £819, now £491.40, Nectarsleep.co.uk

(Nectar)

It’s no wonder that this sleep expert brand landed a spot in our guide to the best mattresses, with our writer noting that the USP here is the 365-night trial, “meaning you have an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you, and if you do keep it there’s a lifetime warranty”.

The mattress has three layers of foam, and our tester found it to be “slightly firmer than most”. The best thing of all is that the brand “stands out for being the first mattress company in the UK to be climate neutral – all emissions are offset by various global schemes, including an Amazon forest protection programme”.

Otty original hybrid mattress, double: Was £799.99, now £519.99, Otty.com

(Otty)

This mattress on the firmer side, with our reviewer noting that “you can literally feel it adapting to your body shape as you move, giving it a feel unlike any other bed-in-a-box mattress we tested.”

“It’s particularly supportive for your spine and brilliant for those who sleep on their back,” they added. If you tend to get warm at night, this offers “good temperature control” thanks to the cooling infused technology. And now with 40 per cent off, you can rest assured knowing you’ve saved on a high-quality mattress.

Sleepeezee Jessica, double: Was £819.95, now £639.95, Mattressnextday.co.uk

(Sleepeezee)

Landing a spot in our review of the best mattresses, our tester said of this model: “If you’re looking for a medium-firm all rounder that doesn’t cost a bomb, this hybrid mattress is a great buy.”

They added that it’s “breathable, doesn’t get overly warm and you don’t get that sinking feeling that makes it hard for you to turn over, which can be a common problem with mattresses that have foam layers.” A solid choice in the December sales.

