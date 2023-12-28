Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re on the hunt for an electric toothbrush, you’ve likely realised they come with a hefty price tag. According to our review though, the best model isn’t necessarily the most expensive nor the one with the most advanced features.

Now, thanks to Amazon’s sale – which sees reductions on everything from air fryers and dehumidifiers to PS5 gaming accessories and tech – there’s currently 65 per cent off the Oral-B pro 3.

The model impressed our team of testers so much, it took the top spot in our guide to the best. The affordable toothbrush was found to clean teeth “just as competently as the more expensive brushes”.

Interested in getting gleaming gnashers? Keep reading for everything you need to know about this IndyBest-rated electric toothbrush.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £34.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

The Oral-B pro 3 took the top spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes, so you can trust it will make sure your teeth are gleaming. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” noted our writer.

They added that it left their teeth with that “trademark ‘just been to the dentist’ feeling”. Thanks to the Amazon sale, the toothbrush is now reduced by 65 per cent, taking it to just £34.99. Don’t miss this deal if you’ve been contemplating investing in a new electric model.

