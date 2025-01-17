This Expedia discount code will see you save on your holiday in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether you’re hoping for sun-dappled sun loungers in Greece or poolside dining in Orlando, travel provider Expedia has everything you need to get your holiday plans in gear, including flights, package holidays and now, deal prices to help you save money on your booking.

The Expedia January sale is well underway, which means now is the time to turn your holiday dreams into a reality. With stellar deals on offer, the sale will be particularly impressive if you’re a member of Expedia’s One Key rewards programme, which gives you access to exclusive deals.

To make sure you’re getting the best offers possible, we’ve rounded up our selection of the best Expedia discount codes that could help save money on your hotel, whether you’re looking to tick off an activity-packed itinerary in Tokyo or experience the hustle and bustle of New York.

Keep reading to find out how to shop smart and save some cash when making your Expedia booking, be that for a luxury hotel abroad or accommodation for a weekend staycation right here in the UK.

Expedia discount codes

The Independent’s top pick for January 2025 is an Expedia discount code that could see you shave eight per cent off the price of your hotel booking. To secure this saving on your trip, you will need to use the Expedia discount code “GL83EES0856MG0T5” when making your booking.

Best Expedia deals

If your next weekend getaway just can’t come soon enough, we would recommend taking a look at Expedia’s last-minute deals section, which could save you 20 per cent on upcoming trips to hot-ticket cities and destinations such as Barcelona, Paris, Lisbon, Dubai and Istanbul.

With Expedia’s OneKeyCash rewards programme, there’s up to 25 per cent off when adding a hotel after booking a flight. From a luxurious stay at the AlmaLusa Baixa and Chiado hotel in Lisbon to a staycation spent relaxing at the up-scale Virgin Hotels in London’s Shoreditch (think spa and rooftop pool), this could see members save hundreds of pounds on their booking. The free travel rewards programme, launched in 2023, can be used to book eligible hotels, holiday rentals, car hire, activities and flights for members’ prices. Benefits improve as you move up the tiers from Blue to Silver, Gold and Platinum status. T&Cs apply.

You can save up to 10 per cent when you bundle your flight, hotel and car rental in an Expedia package holiday. The easy travel bookings for Unesco hotspots, honeymoon islands and winter snowscapes are also ATOL-protected and easy to book on the Expedia app. T&Cs apply.

When is the best time to book a holiday with Expedia for optimum savings?

As is the case with many travel providers, you may be more likely to get a cheaper price if you book well in advance, so, if you can, it’s always a good idea to get in there early. Try to start planning well ahead of when you actually want to travel, and you may be able find cheaper accommodation. That being said, Expedia holds seasonal sales, as well as last-minute offers, which could be worth looking into, too.

Do discount codes work for bookings during school holidays?

We would always recommend checking whether your booking will be eligible for the discount code being offered before you use it, as exclusions might apply.

Why choose Expedia?

“For an easy all-in holiday, it’s hard to beat Expedia. With flights, hotels, and – usually complicated – car rentals all bundled in one it’s a convenient choice for last-minute holidaymakers. Better still the travel search engine shows the best return flight offers from a combination of airlines, has broad filters for multi-city browsing and flexible cancellation policies,” says junior travel writer Natalie Wilson.

*See the Expedia website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.