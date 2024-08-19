This Vodafone promo code saves you 25% on SIM-only phone plans

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

From the likes of Apple’s iPhone 15 to the Samsung Galaxy S24 to the Google Pixel 9, smartphones are getting better and better every year, but they’re certainly not getting any cheaper.

And when you realise you have to add on a pricey monthly phone contract on top of the cost of the phone itself, it can all get a little expensive. If you’re looking to lower the bill, Vodafone is one of our favourite mobile network providers.

It offers up perks as part of its Very Me Rewards programme, flexible upgrade options, a wide range of plans and impressive entertainment bundles, which include discounts on streaming services like Prime Video and YouTube Premium, and most importantly, tasty deals and discounts to bring down the price.

It’s not just phone contracts either. Vodafone broadband is rated as one of The Independent’s best broadband providers in the UK because it offers some of the best value packages with lightning broadband speeds.

If you’re hoping to save some cash on your phone or broadband contract, we’ve sourced the top Vodafone promo codes that will see you save hundreds of pounds, including up to 25 per cent off for certain customers, keep reading for the best Vodafone discount codes and offers this month.

Vodafone promo codes

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Our top pick is this Vodafone offer that gets you up to 25 per cent off Vodafone’s Xtra plans. An Xtra plan comes with global roaming, up to six free unlimited data boosts if you run out of data mid-month, free unlimited picture messages and free device care. To get the offer, you need to be an NHS employee, a member of the British Armed Forces, a Ministry of Defence employee or ex-service personnel.

Vodafone also offers some of the best broadband deals. The network provider is currently offering broadband packages starting from £25 a month on 24-month broadband contracts. This deal ends on 2 September.

Best of the rest:

Top Vodafone deals

If you want to save even more on your phone and broadband bills, getting both a Vodafone phone contract and a Vodafone broadband contract will cut the cost significantly, and give you added benefits as part of Vodafone Together. You’ll get £4 off your broadband plan, get an extra 30 per cent off any additional pay monthly plans and Exclusive Vodafone Together discounts on your favourite brands via Very Me Rewards.

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

Looking for a new smartphone? You can currently save £144 on the latest and greatest Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, as well as a saving of up to £576 on an airtime pay monthly plan. That’s a huge saving of up to £720.

This SIM-only Vodafone deal gets you unlimited data and a subscription to Amazon Prime or YouTube Premium for 24 months. You’ll pay just £19 for the first six months of your contract.

Google has just launched the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, and you can currently save £72 on the handset, and Vodafone will double the storage. You can also save up to £288 on an airtime pay monthly plan and up to £420 when you trade in an eligible device.

open image in gallery The Pixel 9 Pro XL in porcelain, plus the Pixel 9 Pro in hazel ( Google )

Don’t need the latest and greatest? Vodafone has a deal on a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro Max, which gets you the phone and a pay monthly contract starting from just £23.50 per month.

Why choose Vodafone?

“As a tech writer, I spend a lot of my time looking into pay monthly mobile plans, home broadband, the latest phone upgrades and SIM-only rolling contracts. And I’m frequently impressed by Vodafone’s flexible upgrade options, the wide range of plans and the value of its entertainment bundles, which include discounts on streaming services like Prime Video and YouTube Premium that you might already be paying for,” says The Independent’s tech writer Steve Hogarty.

“There are Vodafone voucher codes for new and existing customers alike, so it’s well worth taking a look before you switch or renew your contract.”