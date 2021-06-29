Looking to upgrade your laptop? Well, you’re not alone. Demand is skyrocketing, driven by the sudden rise in remote working that now looks set to become the norm.

Around 300 million laptops and desktops were shipped in 2020, a leap of almost 15 per cent on 2019 and the highest amount since 2008. The risk is that demand will soon outrun supply. On top of households investing in more computing technology, shipments to schools and businesses have risen while semiconductors continue to be in short supply, producing further demand for PC components.

It’s predicted that the global shortage might last until 2022, but this doesn’t mean that there aren’t still some great laptop deals out there if you take the time to look. It all depends on what type of laptop you’re looking for.

The latest trend in the market is the two-in-one, or foldable, laptop. The device can be used as a traditional laptop, but also folded over or separated to form a touchscreen tablet. The extra versatility has been a huge success, with most major brands now producing multiple two-in-one models.

Another important element is how to spot a good budget option. Chromebooks, for instance, started out life as cheap, less-powerful alternatives to traditional laptops, but some have developed into genuine rivals to Windows and Apple products. The price has remained impressively low for many Chromebooks, meaning they’re a solid choice for most people’s personal and professional lives.

So, which laptop should you buy? From lightweight notebooks to the two-in-one Swiss army knives of the market, to dedicated gaming setups, we’ve scoured the internet for the best laptop deals the UK has to offer.

The best laptop deals for June 2021 in the UK are:

Best laptop deals under £300

Asus 15.6in Chromebook C523NA: Was £299.99, now £229.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

A great laptop for students or professionals who are always on the move, this Asus Chromebook is powered by Google’s own operating system and has a large 1080p touchscreen that’s spacious enough to get some serious work done no matter where you are.

Best laptop deals under £400

Lenovo ideapad flex 5i: Was £429, now £399, Currys.co.uk

(Lenovo)

A two-in-one Chromebook with oodles of internal storage and a full HD touchscreen, this portable 13.3in laptop is ideal for business travellers who want to take their music, film and movies with them on planes, trains and anywhere else a reliable internet connection might not be available.

Best laptop deals under £600

Microsoft surface laptop go 12.4in: Was £699, now £589, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The surface laptop go is essentially the MacBook air of the surface range, and right now you can pick one up with a £110 discount. Thin, light and with an elegant, all-aluminium design, the surface laptop go runs on Windows 10 and packs impressive specifications for the price: 8GB of memory, a 10th generation core i5 processor and 128GB of SSD storage.

Best laptop deals under £700

Huawei matebook 13: Was £789.99, now £649, Amazon.co.uk

(Huawei)

A beautifully designed and powerful Windows laptop, the matebook 13 unashamedly mimics the style of the MacBook air, but it also matches Apple’s star laptop for sheer performance. We featured its 1in-larger sibling in our round-up of the best high-end laptops of 2021, where our reviewer was bowled over by its looks. “The high-resolution display on the matebook looks sensational and has an impressively narrow bezel around it. It’s also light, thin and very fast.”

Asus zenbook 14in UM425: Was £799.99, now £649.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Asus)

This smart 14in Asus zenbook is a thin laptop with a 4K display, a super-fast Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of memory. The impressive 22-hour battery life means you can use it all day without worrying about recharging, while the 512GB SSD hard drive gives you plenty of storage to play with.

Asus flip C436 14in 2-in-1 Chromebook: Was £999, now £699, Currys.co.uk

(Asus)

Chromebooks have a reputation for being underpowered, but the Asus flip C436 turns that stereotype on its head. This is a slim and stylish convertible laptop running Google’s own operating system. That means you can’t install Windows or Mac OS software, but if you just need a browser-style Android device to work on and easily carry around with you, the C436 is an unbeatable prospect at this price.

HP pavilion 13-an1007na: Was £849.99, now £699.99, Johnlewis.com

(HP)

This compact, mid-range laptop is a fantastic all-rounder for everyday tasks, with a keyboard that’s comfortable to use for long periods and superior built-in audio from Bang & Olufsen. The core i7 processor is fast enough to handle some light gaming too.

Best laptop deals under £800

Microsoft surface pro 7: Was £899, now £783, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The surface pro 7 is the best Windows tablet you can buy. It’s compatible with all of your Windows apps and programs, making it more useful for everyday business than an iPad. When used with the fetching Alcantara-coated keyboard case it becomes a two-in-one laptop versatile enough to replace your desktop computer.

Best laptop deals under £900

Microsoft surface laptop 3: Was £999, now £810.60, Amazon.co.uk

(Microsoft)

The surface laptop 3 is a delight to work on, boasting a stylish design, premium finish and sharp display. The laptop appears in our round-up of the best high-end laptops you can buy, where our reviewer was suitably impressed by its performance: “Microsoft’s own-brand hardware is extremely good, with great build quality and durability.”

Dell XPS 13: Was £1,248.99, now £879, Dell.com

(Dell)

The 10th-generation Dell XPS 13 now has 30 per cent off at Dell. The latest 2021 model improves on battery efficiency and processor speeds, but this 13in laptop is still one of the best Windows devices you can currently buy, with an incredible display and a sleek, lightweight design. Dell also offers a further £150 discount when you trade in your old laptop.

Best laptop deals under £1,000

LG gram 14Z90P 16in laptop: Was £1,299, now £919, Currys.co.uk

(LG)

The 14in model of a laptop we have featured in our round-up of the best lightweight laptops, the LG gram weighs only one single, solitary kilogram. Writing about the larger model, our reviewer said that it’s geared towards both productivity and entertainment, “particularly because the bezels are extremely thin”. The device has an outstanding 25-hour battery life, eliminating the need to carry a charging cable with you on busy days.

Apple MacBook air with M1 chip: Was £1,249, now £999.97, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The M1-powered MacBook is a breathtakingly fast and ultra-stylish machine. In our round-up of the best laptops, our reviewer said that “everything is amazingly speedy. The keyboard is dreamy to use, responsive and comfortable with plenty of travel”. This deal is on the MacBook air with a 512GB SSD, but there’s also £100 off the 256GB MacBook air (was £999, now £899, Amazon.co.uk).

