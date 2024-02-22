Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re on the hunt for an electric toothbrush, you’ve likely realised they come with a hefty price tag. The most popular brands such as Philips and Oral-B have released a dizzying number of electric models but many of them boast premium features that don’t come cheap.

According to our round-up of the best ones though, the top model isn’t necessarily the most expensive, nor the one with the most advanced features. In fact, it was the Oral-B pro 3 that landed the top spot in our tried and tested guide.

Oral-B’s affordable brush is proof that keeping your pearly whites looking and feeling fresh really doesn’t have to cost the Earth. And, even better, the toothbrush is now even more affordable, thanks to a stellar deal at Amazon, which will save you nearly 60 per cent.

In our review, the Oral-B pro 3 was awarded four and a half (out of five) stars, and was found to clean teeth “just as competently as the more expensive brushes”. Interested in getting gleaming gnashers? Keep reading to find out what our reviewer thought of the model.

Oral-B pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £40.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Steve Hogarty/The Independent)

The Oral-B pro 3 took the top spot in our review of the best electric toothbrushes, so you can trust it will make sure your teeth are gleaming. “It has everything you really need and none of the frills: it’s compatible with the standard Oral-B brush heads, it has a timer with 30-second pacing buzzes, three modes, a pressure sensor and a two-week battery life,” noted our writer.

They added that it left their teeth with that “trademark ‘just been to the dentist’ feeling”. Thanks to the Amazon sale, the toothbrush is now reduced by 59 per cent, taking it to just £40.99. Don’t miss this deal if you’ve been contemplating investing in a new electric model.

Buy now

