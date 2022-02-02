How to watch Playstation’s State of Play ‘Gran Turismo 7’ event

Playstation’s State of Play events are a great way to hear about upcoming PS4 and PS5 titles both in the calendar and unannounced. The last one we saw was in October 2021 and gave us a brief glimpse at some third-party titles such as Little Devil Inside.

Now this year Sony is hoping to kick things off with a broadcast focused exclusively on the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. It’s not unusual for Playstation to invest so much time into one title – for example, Horizon Forbidden West received a similar treatment in May last year.

We already know a couple of things about Gran Turismo 7, namely that there will be over 420 cars appearing at the game’s launch, that we’ll be able to race over 90 tracks including some fan favourites making a return and also the grand return of its campaign mode.

Playstation has already promised over half an hour of new content during the State of Play event so we can expect to see a whole suite of new features in greater detail.

To find out how to watch the livestream and when it will be airing, keep reading the article below.

How to watch Playstation’s State of Play event

Gran Turismo 7 | State of Play | February 2, 2022

To tune in live, viewers can watch the stream on 2 February on either Twitch or YouTube starting 10pm GMT/11pm CET. We’ll be breaking down the latest details from the State of Play after the event has aired.

Want to find out more about Gran Turismo 7? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming racing simulator

