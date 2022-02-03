Who will be the first retailer to drop in February? (The Independent)

Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Smyths Toys this week. Read on for more information.

2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?

Well, we’re sad to say that customers are still, well over a year after it went on sale, struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.

Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. As we head further into February, will things start to pick up again? Ever optimistic, we’re hoping to see more regular drops from retailers.

Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.

Read more:

Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.