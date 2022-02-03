The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
PS5 UK stock - live: Game and Smyths could restock soon as new GT7 details revealed
Follow live for the latest stock updates from Amazon, Argos, Currys and more
Update: The PS5 could drop at Game and Smyths Toys this week. Read on for more information.
2022 looks to be a promising year for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 headset coming in the next few months. But how difficult is it to get a PS5?
Well, we’re sad to say that customers are still, well over a year after it went on sale, struggling to get their hands on a PS5 console due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage sparked by the pandemic.
Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even though we’re now in February 2022, demand for the console is still high. January was one of the slowest months for restocks on record, with only 13 drops taking place throughout the month. As we head further into February, will things start to pick up again? Ever optimistic, we’re hoping to see more regular drops from retailers.
Our liveblog is here to get you one of Sony’s elusive next-gen consoles, as well as provide you with the details on the best games and accessories to grab alongside your new console. If you want to find out which online retailers will be the first to restock, then keep scrolling to receive updates as they happen.
Check stock from UK PS5 retailers below:
Can you buy a PS5 from Game?
Not at the moment, no. Game last had a PS5 restock on 19January, but before that we hadn’t seen any consoles since the Christmas period, when stock was available between 23 and 31 December. Game sold loads of consoles through November, with no fewer than six restocks, so perhaps we’re having to endure a quieter period as the retailer stockpiles ahead of its next drop. There’s no indication yet on whether another PS5 drop will land at Game in February or not.
When will Smyths get more PS5 stock?
Smyths used to be reliable when it came to predicting future restocks. But the retailer’s website has been somewhat vague since the start of 2022. The site currently states that the PS5 is: “Out of stock. Expected in stock: TBC 2022”. Hopefully this will change to say stock is coming in February soon.
Have there been any restocks in February?
Not yet, no. We’re only three days into the month though, so we urge readers to be patient. We saw quite a few console restocks in January, so we’re hopeful of plenty more through this month. January saw PS5 restocks at Amazon, Very, Argos, AO , Game, EE, BT Shop and Currys . Most of these landed towards the end of the month, with several arriving on 21 January. This makes us confident that more will arrive later in February.
Sink your teeth into this Gran Turismo 7 half-hour deep dive
Good news, racing fans! Last night, Sony held one of its State of Play events and this time it dedicated an entire 32 minutes to Gran Turismo 7. It looks like the latest instalment of the iconic racing game might actually arrive on time – a rarity, given the last few GT titles – on 4 March. Before then, we urge you to enjoy this extended preview looking at every major feature of the new game.
Good morning
Good morning, PS5 hunters! It’s Friday eve and we’re hoping for a bit of good news ahead of the weekend. It’s been a quiet week – and month – for PS5 restocks so far, but we reckon we’re not far away from fresh stock arriving at Game and Smyths Toys this week. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest PS5 restocking news as soon as we have it.
PS5 stock trackers, signing off
Cor, it’s been another dead week for restocks so far, hasn’t it? We were totally sure that things would start picking up in February, but we’re two days in now and still no consoles.
Don’t fret though, Thursday can often be a pretty good day for drops, so we’re going to hold on to our hats before jumping to a state of initial disappointment. As usual, we’ll be back here tomorrow morning for some more stock tracking action. Join us then!
‘Dying Light 2’ PS5 review
Looking forward to playing Dying Light 2? Ahead of the game’s debut on the PS5 this Friday, our gaming writer Jasper Pickering has reviewed the game in all its gory glory, and has given us his verdict.
Dying Light 2 features a “world devastated not just by the shambling infected, but the tribalism of those unlucky enough to survive it. A day/night cycle, that rewards curiosity over caution, a city that’s as fun to navigate as it is to stop and admire its buildings,” he said in his review. “Dying Light 2 packs the momentum and freedom that might be expected from a freerunning game but much like real-life parkour, when it fails to find its footing the consequences can be dire.”
Want to find out our verdict of the game before you buy? Have a read of our full Dying Light 2 review below.
‘Elden Ring’ PS5 release date
Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games of 2022 and we can’t wait to get our hands on the game.
The action RPG was developed in collaboration with George RR Martin and from the early looks of the game, it promises to be just as demanding as previous FromSoftware titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne.
Elden Ring will be released on the PS5, as well as the Xbox series X, Xbox one, Playstation 4 and PC on 25 February. You can read more about what’s coming to the game in our article below.
Need an Xbox series X?
Are you after a next-gen console and don’t mind switching over to the dark side (aka Microsoft) to get one? Good news! The Xbox series X is currently in stock at Asda right now via the All Access programme.
Want to find out how to get one? Have a read of our Xbox series X restock guide below for all the details, as well as predictions on future Xbox restocks.
