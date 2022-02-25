Elden Ring was one of the most highly anticipated games this year thanks to its open world gameplay, updated combat and rich, detailed story and now the game is finally here!

From the creator of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with writing from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike.

In our review of Elden Ring, we praised its accessibility for new players while still providing plenty of challenges for fans of the “Soulslike” genre.

If you’ve been on the fence about picking up a copy for yourself, then we’re on hand to find the best deal from all the major retailers. We have the full rundown on where to buy Elden Ring, based on your hardware of choice.

So, if you want to find out where best to buy perhaps the hottest game of the year at a reasonable price, then we suggest you read on.

Read more:

‘Elden Ring’ how to buy

Elden Ring will retail at a price of around £59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC but we’ve seen it advertised for much less than that.

A number of discounts are available at different retailers for the launch edition of Elden Ring. From Very (£49.99, Very.co.uk), Amazon (£44.95, Amazon.co.uk), Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk), and Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk).

The “launch edition” includes a physical copy of the game, art cards, a woven patch, stickers, a poster and a limited-edition metal disc case. We’ve rounded up the best deals we’ve found on Playstation, Xbox and PC.

The best PS4 deals for ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring , ShopTo (50.85, Shopto.net)

Elden Ring, Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Elden Ring, Base (£44.85, Base.com)

Elden Ring, Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk)

The best PS5 deals for ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring, Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk)

Elden Ring, Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Elden Ring, Base (£44.85, Base.com)

Elden Ring, 365 Games (£47.99, 365games.co.uk)

Elden Ring, Very (£49.99, Very.co.uk)

The best Xbox deals for ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring, Currys (£44.99, Currys.co.uk)

Elden Ring, Game (54.99, Game.co.uk)

Elden Ring, Base (£44.85, Base.com)

Elden Ring, ShopTo (£50.85, Shopto.net)

The best PC deals for ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring, ShopTo (£37.85, ShopTo.net)

Elden Ring, Amazon (£40.95, Amazon.co.uk)

Elden Ring, Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

What is included in the ‘Elden Ring’ deluxe edition?

The “deluxe” edition of the game can be purchased directly from Bandai Namco’s website (£64.99, Bandainamcoent.eu) as well as the Playstation store (£64.99, Playstation.com) and Xbox store (£64.99, Xbox.com).

For the extra £15, players will get a copy of Elden Ring as well as a digital artbook and official soundtrack.

‘Elden Ring’ collector’s edition

FromSoftware has released a collector’s edition of Elden Ring as part of the game’s launch. It has proven to be extremely popular as many retailers have already sold out.

The collector’s edition of Elden Ring contains the following as well as the extras included with the launch edition:

Physical copy of Elden Ring

230mm statue of Melenia, blade of Miquella

Digital soundtrack

Steelbook game case

40-page artbook

A Playstation version of the collector’s edition is still available from Game (£199.99, Game.com) as well as an Xbox version (£199.99, Game.com). There is also a PS5 version available from 365 Games (£189.99, 365games.co.uk).

The Game Collection also has bundles available for the Playstation 4 (£189.95, Thegamecollection.net) and Xbox (£189.95, Thegamecollection.net).

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on video games and other tech offers, try the links below:

Struggling to get hold of one of the new consoles? Check out our PS5 stock tracking page or our Xbox series X stock tracking page which we update continuously

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.