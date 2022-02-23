Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games this year thanks to its open world gameplay, updated combat and rich, detailed story.

From the creator of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with writing from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike.

We’ve already seen twenty minutes of gameplay, released in November of last year, and many people had a chance to explore Limgrave, an early area of the game, on an open beta test prior to its launch.

We’re very excited to get our hands on the game and if, like us, you want to find the best deal ahead of its launch on 25 February, we have the full rundown on where to buy Elden Ring, based on your hardware of choice.

If you want to find out where to pre-order Elden Ring before it launches, then keep reading.

‘Elden Ring’ how to buy

Elden Ring will retail at a price of around £59.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PC but we’ve seen pre-orders advertised for much less than that.

A number of discounts are available at different retailers for the launch edition of Elden Ring. From Very (£49.99, Very.co.uk), Amazon (£44.95, Amazon.co.uk), Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk), and Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk).

The “launch edition” includes a physical copy of the game, art cards, a woven patch, stickers, a poster and a limited-edition metal disc case. We’ve rounded up the best deals we’ve found for the launch edition on Playstation, Xbox and PC.

The best PS4 pre-order deals for ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring launch edition, ShopTo (50.85, Shopto.net)

Elden Ring launch edition, Gamebyte (£45.95. Gamebyte.com)

Elden Ring launch edition, Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Elden Ring launch edition, Base (£44.85, Base.com)

Elden Ring launch edition, Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk)

The best PS5 pre-order deals for ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring launch edition, Game (£54.99, Game.co.uk)

Elden Ring launch edition, Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Elden Ring launch edition, Base (£44.85, Base.com)

Elden Ring launch edition, 365 Games (£47.99, 365games.co.uk)

Elden Ring launch edition, Very (£49.99, Very.co.uk)

The best Xbox pre-order deals for ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring launch edition, Currys (£44.99, Currys.co.uk)

Elden Ring launch edition, Game (54.99, Game.co.uk)

Elden Ring launch edition, Base (£44.85, Base.com)

Elden Ring launch edition, Gamebyte (£45.95, Gamebyte.com)

Elden Ring launch edition, ShopTo (£50.85, Shopto.net)

The best PC pre-order deals for ‘Elden Ring’

Elden Ring launch edition, ShopTo (£37.85, ShopTo.net)

Elden Ring launch edition, Amazon (£40.95, Amazon.co.uk)

Elden Ring launch edition, Argos (£49.99, Argos.co.uk)

Elden Ring launch edition, Gamebyte (£42.95, Gamebyte.com)

‘Elden Ring’ collector’s edition

FromSoftware has released a collector’s edition of Elden Ring as part of the game’s launch. It has proven to be extremely popular as many retailers have already sold out.

The collector’s edition of Elden Ring contains the following as well as the extras included with the launch edition:

Physical copy of Elden Ring

230mm statue of Melenia, blade of Miquella

Digital soundtrack

Steelbook game case

40-page artbook

A PS4 version of the collector’s edition is still available from Gamebyte (£189.95, Gamebyte.com) as well as an Xbox version (£189.95, Gamebyte.com) and a PS5 version available from 365 Games (£189.99, 365games.co.uk).

The Game Collection also has bundles available for the Playstation 5 (£189.95, Thegamecollection.net), Playstation 4 (£179.95, Thegamecollection.net)and Xbox (£179.95, Thegamecollection.net).

