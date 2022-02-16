Lego has been releasing a lot of gaming-themed sets lately. Between the elaborate Lego Nintendo entertainment system (£199.99, Smythstoys.com) and the nostalgia-inducing Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone (£59.99, Lego.com) there’s plenty available for gamers of all ages.

Now Playstation have announced a brand new partnership with Lego in their blog, specifically a set featuring characters from the upcoming Playstation exclusive Horizon Forbidden West.

In our recent review of the game, we said: “The story will take new players to unexpected and breathtaking places, and fans of Horizon Zero Dawn will have plenty of their questions answered.

“While Horizon Forbidden West takes great leaps in its visual and story presentation, it stays the path with its gameplay, making small but notable additions that improve the experience.”

To find out more details about the new Horizon Forbidden West Lego Tallneck set, then keep reading the article below.

Horizon Forbidden West: Tallneck: £69.99. Lego.com

(Lego)

Price: £69.99

£69.99 Dimensions: H34cm x W23 cm x D17cm

H34cm x W23 cm x D17cm Number of pieces: 1,222

1,222 Ages: 18+

One of the most recognisable machines in the world of Horizon Forbidden West is the tallneck: a large robotic dinosaur-like construction that roams the wilderness of the former United States.

With a disc-shaped head and long, slim legs, the tallnecks can be spotted from far away and can be climbed to survey the local area in the game.

The model includes a display stand with foliage and a rusty stoplight, plus, a minifigure of the main character, Aloy. There’s also another robotic creature known as a “watcher” with a choice of blue, yellow or red eyes that can be switched out.

The tallneck Lego kit is set to be released on 1 May 2022 according to the page listing on the Lego website but further details on how to pre-order the 1,222 piece model are yet to be made available.

