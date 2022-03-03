Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is an incredibly cost-effective way to play loads of games on your Xbox console without spending a fortune.

The service starts at just £7.99 a month, and for that you get access to a well-stocked catalogue of great games, ready to play over your console’s internet connection. No need to buy each game and boot it up from the disc.

But good things don’t last forever, and each month sees Microsoft have a bit of a clear-out. As new titles land on Xbox Game Pass, others are removed. Thankfully, Microsoft gives gamers a couple of weeks’ notice before pulling titles from Game Pass, and offers subscribers a 20 percent discount on games bought in the run-up to their removal.

Once bought, these games can be downloaded to the console and played any time, regardless of whether they are still available through Game Pass or not.

Below, we have listed the games that will be disappearing from Xbox Game Pass this month. All of them will bid farewell on 15 March, so there isn’t long left to either complete them one last time, or make a discounted purchase and keep them to play whenever you want.

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Nier: Automata, 15 March (£34.99, Xbox.com)

Phogs!, 15 March (£20.99, Xbox.com)

Torchlight III, 15 March (£33.49, Xbox.com)

The Surge 2, 15 March (£24.99, Xbox.com)

As we outlined above, these games can still be played until the 15 March cutoff. And before then, Xbox Game Pass subscribers are able to purchase the games from Microsoft with a 20 percent reduction on their usual price.

