The Xbox series X launched in late 2020, but since then the console has been reliably sold out across most UK retailers. Despite growing availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the Xbox series X itself is tricky to find in stock online.

The cheaper and less powerful Xbox series S is easy to find in stock (£243.08, Amazon.co.uk), but bottlenecks in the supply chain coupled with surging demand has left Microsoft’s most advanced games console absent from retailers like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, the console sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen. We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Key Points Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts Show latest update 1644833194 What’s happening with Amazon’s Xbox series X stock? Amazon has been missing the Xbox series X since early December. Just before Christmas the global retailer treated us to a giant restock – the biggest and longest-lasting we’ve seen at Amazon since launch – which suggests that the well might have run dry again for the time being. The world’s largest online retailer is predicted to have new PS5 stock arriving this week, so we’re hoping that fresh Xbox stock will follow. If you can’t wait until then, Amazon currently has the less powerful Xbox series S in stock with a free copy of Rocket League and Fortnite (£249, Amazon.co.uk). Steve Hogarty 14 February 2022 10:06 1644831874 Asda has Xbox All Access in stock The Xbox series X is available at Asda through the Xbox All Access programme this morning. The pay monthly scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. There’s no up front payment, instead you pay £28.99 per month and you get two years of Game Pass Ultimate (worth £10.99 per month) included. Game Pass is a Netflix-style games-on-demand service giving you access to a library of over 100 games. It’s good value, especially considering how expensive new games are, so we can heartily recommend grabbing a console this way. Steve Hogarty 14 February 2022 09:44 1644831094 Here’s how to find a PS5 in stock Sony’s new console is suffering under the same supply constraints as other every piece of high-end electronics out there right now, so it’s about as difficult to find in stock as the Xbox series X. Whether you’re searching for a PS5 today, or you’re generally interested in the stock situation on the other side of the aisle, we’ve launched our PS5 stock tracking liveblog to keep you up to date with the latest news on availability of Sony’s next-generation console. Right now we’re tracking a mysteriously delayed drop at Game. Can’t get anything past us. PS5 stock UK - live: How to get a console today Follow live for the latest PS5 stock updates from major retailers, including Game, Argos, Amazon and more Steve Hogarty 14 February 2022 09:31 1644830074 Can you buy an Xbox series X at Game right now? The Xbox series X is currently sold out at Game. The retailer could have more Xbox consoles on the way this week, as it’s been restocking bundles more and more frequently as we sail into mid-February. Game’s approach to restocking is hectic, with lots of repeated drops in quick succession, and dozens of very similar bundles to choose from each with their own stock levels, so we’re keeping a close eye on the site this week. Steve Hogarty 14 February 2022 09:14 1644829112 Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Smyths Toys has Xbox All Access available this morning. The retailer also restocked the Xbox series X itself last week, with consoles appearing in store up and down and across the United Kingdom. Since then it’s focused on stocking Xbox All Access, the pay monthly scheme that allows you to spread the cost of the console over two years. This is a 0 percent finance scheme – Klarna gives you an interest-free loan and the Xbox series X belongs to you on day one – and if you’re able to afford it, the entire balance can be paid off immediately without any penalties. If you were planning on subscribing to the excellent Game Pass Ultimate service anyway, Xbox All Access is the way to go. Steve Hogarty 14 February 2022 08:58 1644828498 Follow along for live Xbox stock alerts Good morning Xbox fans, and welcome to a whole new week of our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog. Today we’ll be scouring the retail landscape for the first sign of Microsoft’s newest console in stock, bringing you live stock alerts as soon as the Xbox series X appears anywhere online. So if you’re searching for an Xbox series X today, you can put your feet up while we do the hard work. Ready? Let’s get to a-huntin’. Steve Hogarty 14 February 2022 08:48

