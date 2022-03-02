The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock - live: Microsoft Store restocks consoles – how to get one
We’re bringing you live stock updates and Xbox All Access news from Currys, Smyths Toys, Asda and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Microsoft and Currys. Xbox All Access is available at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
Now that Elden Ring, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite have all launched, the Xbox series X is an irresistible proposition for anyone looking to upgrade to a cutting edge games console. The Xbox stock situation has improved in recent weeks, but despite the general availability of the Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself can still be hard to come by.
The Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox series X has left the console sold out across the UK. When it does appear, the Xbox series X can sell out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.
That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, game reviews and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: In stock
- Box
- Amazon
- Game
- Smyths Toys: Xbox All Access available
- Currys: In stock
- John Lewis & Partners
- Argos
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO
- Shopto
- Very
- BT
- EE
- Ebuyer
- Simplygames
Xbox All Access is in stock at Asda
Asda and Smyths Toys are both currently offering Xbox All Access – an alternative to paying full price for the console.
This purchase lets you spread the cost of the console over two years, costing £28.99 per month and including 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate – the Netflix-style games on demand service that usually costs £10.99 when purchased separately.
That’s £713 worth of stuff for £696, so represents good value for anyone hunting for an Xbox series X.
Currys Xbox restock is still going strong
The rather pricey Xbox series X bundle at Currys is still ticking along this morning too.
That’ll be because the electronics retailer has bundled the £449 console with a £200 hard drive and £30 worth of Game Pass, and offered no savings versus buying each product separately. They’re excellent accessories though. The 1TB Seagate SSD is the only to be officially endorsed by Xbox, and enables high-speed load times from the external drive.
Unlike the £449 Xbox series X itself, however, we predict that in time the cost of the 1TB SSD will eventually come down.
Xbox stock trackers, activate
Good morning Xbox hunters!
Welcome to Wednesday’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock notifications as soon as Microsoft’s next-generation console appears on the shelves.
Great news, earlybirds, because Microsoft has restocked the Xbox series X.
It’s the console, by itself, no bundles, no contracts, for £449.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
And that’s all she wrote. Thank you for joining us on the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog today.
We close out the liveblog with the Xbox series X available for next-day delivery from Amazon (£449.99, Amazon.co.uk). This restock has lasted a full day and is still going strong, which could spell the end of a console shortage that has dogged both Microsoft and Sony’s machines for more than a year.
Bundles are also available at Currys and Game, while Xbox All Access can be found at Asda and Smyths Toys.
Can this restocking bonanza continue as we head into spring and consumer demand starts to pick up again? Join us again tomorrow when we’ll find out, as we resume our search for the best Xbox deals around.
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2022.
Nintendo Switch OLED review
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.” Read our full review to find out more.
Best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate titles
Since its introduction in 2017, Microsoft has offered gamers great value with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Much like a Netflix subscription, users can pay a monthly fee to access a library of over 100 titles for playing on Xbox consoles, PC and even via the cloud.
This is a great way to try plenty of excellent games that might otherwise have passed you by and it’s regularly updated on a monthly basis on a revolving door policy. When new games come in, old ones tend to go out.
Titles such as Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 are currently available through the service with plenty of others that are also worth your time.
Find out more about the best games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
What resolution is the Xbox series X?
The Xbox series X is in stock pretty solidly now, so it’s time to seriously think about what you’ll be plugging it into.
If you haven’t upgraded in a while, you might need a new TV to get the most out of the Xbox series X. The console can output at stunning 8K resolution, though in practice the most you’ll ever see next-generation games running at is 4K.
At lower resolutions, some games can refresh the screen at a super smooth 120 frames per second, producing an eerily lifelike type of motion that the average TV can’t handle.
That’s why many Xbox series X players use 120Hz gaming monitors rather than TVs. Check out our round-up of the best gaming monitors to help you choose.
We’ve also got eyes on the best 4K TV deals in March, if you’re after a cheap-but-excellent telly.
