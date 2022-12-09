Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

With the temperature plummeting and energy prices rocketing, many of us are turning to electric heaters to stay warm this winter. To help you find the cheapest prices on the best electric heaters tested by our team of IndyBest experts, we’re tracking the best deals you can shop today.

While central heating is more energy efficient, using a portable electric heater to heat a small area of your home can help you cut down on your bills and avoid wasting energy. They’re also useful when other heating options just aren’t available to you.

While prices vary, you really don’t need to spend very much on an electric heater to stay warm. All electric heaters are essentially 100 per cent efficient, even the smallest and cheapest ones, meaning they convert all of the electricity they use into heat.

For example, at full power, a 2,400W electric heater will heat a given space twice as quickly as a 1,200W heater, but it will cost twich as much to run. The best saving you can make is by choosing the cheapest electric heater that still does everything you need it to.

That said, more expensive electric heaters can also come with features such as wireless controls, fan speed settings, timers and safety switches, which can be useful when trying to keep costs down.

Read more:

The best electric heater deals for December are:

Beldray climate cube: Was £36.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £36.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk Russell Hobbs retro 1.8kW horizontal/vertical grey fan heater: Was £39, now £22, Very.com

Was £39, now £22, Very.com Draper Tools PTC electric space heater: Was £50.33, now £43.95, Amazon.co.uk

Was £50.33, now £43.95, Amazon.co.uk Daewoo convector space heater 2,000W: Was £39.99, now £27, Amazon.co.uk

Was £39.99, now £27, Amazon.co.uk Dyson hot+cool purifying fan heater: Was £649.99, now £599.99, Johnlewis.com

Beldray climate cube: Was £36.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Beldray)

Here’s the cheapest electric heater we’ve tested and can recommend. The Beldray climate cube costs just £19.99 at Amazon and includes a tip-over safety switch and adjustable temperature settings. The 500W output is best suited to small spaces or heating your favourite spot in front of the telly. When the weather gets warm again, it will double as a fan and air cooler.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs retro 1.8kW horizontal/vertical grey fan heater: Was £39, now £22, Very.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

One of the best price-to-power-output ratios we’ve spotted is on this £22 Russell Hobbs heater at Very. The brand’s latest heater kicks out an impressive 1,800W, making it expensive to run at full blast, but quick to warm up a room, so you don’t have to leave it switched on for long. It can also be positioned vertically, to save space.

Buy now

Draper Tools PTC electric space heater: Was £50.33, now £43.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Draper Tools)

This powerful electric space heater outputs at 2,800W, making it ideally suited for keeping large rooms toasty or warming up small areas very quickly. Overheat protection prevents damaging the components and fine temperature controls allow you to dial back the heat to suit the space.

Buy now

Daewoo convector space heater 2,000W: Was £39.99, now £27, Amazon.co.uk

(Daewoo)

The functional design of this portable electric heater from Daewoo isn’t winning any beauty prizes, but it’s practical for home and office use and, with 32 per cent off, its a good deal at Amazon. A type of electric heater, convector heaters are especially reliant on the room not being too draughty, as the hot air they create quickly leaves the heater, so it’s especially suited to rooms where the door can be kept closed.

Buy now

Dyson hot+cool purifying fan heater: Was £649.99, now £599.99, Johnlewis.com

(Dyson)

At the opposite end of the spectrum to the rest of the heaters in our list is the luxurious Dyson hot+cool purifying fan, which filters out airborne particulates while warming up the air that passes through it. At £649.99 this heat fan is as much a statement piece of furniture as it is a means of keeping toasty on cold nights, but right now there’s £50 off at John Lewis.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on heaters and home appliances, try the below links:

Get to sleep easier with our guide to the products the IndyBest team can’t nod off (or wake up) without