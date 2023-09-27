Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It may seem like only yesterday that we were searching for next day delivery fans, but with temperatures starting to fall this autumn, electic heaters will become highly sought after as we start to hunker down for the colder seasons, and here is where you’ll find the hottest deals that are available now.

While central heating is more energy efficient, using a portable electric heater to heat a small area of your home can help you cut down on your bills and avoid wasting energy. They’re also useful when other heating options just aren’t available to you.

While prices vary, you really don’t need to spend very much on an electric heater to stay warm. All electric heaters are essentially 100 per cent efficient, even the smallest and cheapest ones, meaning they convert all of the electricity they use into heat.

For example, at full power, a 2,400W electric heater will heat a given space twice as quickly as a 1,200W heater, but it will cost twich as much to run. The best saving you can make is by choosing the cheapest electric heater that still does everything you need it to.

That said, more expensive electric heaters can also come with features such as wireless controls, fan speed settings, timers and safety switches, which can be useful when trying to keep costs down.

The best electric heater deals for September are:

Dyson purifier hot+cool autoreact HP7A: Was £599.99, now £499.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Cooling when it’s hot and a heater for when you’re cold, Dyson’s purifier hot+cool autoreact boasts yet another function, working as an air purifier. Where heating is concerned, it is touted for warming large areas and will only produce heat when it’s needed – so as not to use energy unnecessarily, according to the brand. While this is undeniably a big spend for your home, the deal will save you £100.

Buy now

ElectriQ 24in smart quiet bladeless tower fan and heater: Was £143, now £69, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(ElectriQ)

This tower fan saving will be suited to anyone who’s after a bladeless model, such as any parents and pet parents looking for peace of mind. As a fan and a heater with an ambient light also included, you’re really getting your money’s worth. Plus, it’s Alexa and Google Home enabled to control it from afar. Right now, you can buy it from Appliances Direct while it’s better than half price.

Buy now

Vybra NeatHeat VSCH01 portable ceramic fan heater: Was £69.99, now £54.99, Currys.co.uk

(Vybra)

There’s a decent saving to be scooped up on this oscillating tower fan. The portable model can be adjusted to one of three power levels, and comes complete with a convenient remote control. Helpfully, you can set a timer so as not to waste energy while it stays on all night. Plus, it will turn off automatically when any excitable pets (or people) manage to knock it on its side. Right now, you can save £15 on the model at Curry’s.

Buy now

Dreo electric heater: Was £39.99, now £33.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Dreo)

If you want to keep the temperature in your living space to be just so, you may benefit from using this model from Dreo, as it allows you to set exact temperatures from a wide range – between 5C and 35C. This not only means you can have your living space at a temperature that suits, but it also avoids producing unnecessary heat. Touted as a quiet option, it also features a 12 hour timer, and can spread heat up to 200 per cent further, according to the brand.

Buy now

De’Longhi bend line remote controlled ceramic fan heater: Was £118.79, now £89.20, Amazon.co.uk

(De’Longhi)

Currently reduced by more than £250, this ceramic fan heater from De’Longhi is designed to deliver heat quickly and directly. Plus points for this model include an LED display, two power settings, a 12 hour timer, a carry handle, and it also benefits from a dust filter for bettering air quality in your home. It’s also an oscillating heater, and boasts an energy conserving feature which can regulate how much heat is produced depending on the surrounding temperature.

Buy now

Beldray climate cube: Was £36.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Beldray)

Here’s the cheapest electric heater we’ve tested and can recommend. The Beldray climate cube costs just £19.99 at Amazon and includes a tip-over safety switch and adjustable temperature settings. The 500W output is best suited to small spaces or heating your favourite spot in front of the telly. When the weather gets warm again, it will double as a fan and air cooler.

Buy now

Draper Tools PTC electric space heater: Was £50.33, now £39.81, Amazon.co.uk

(Draper Tools)

This powerful electric space heater outputs at 2,800W, making it ideally suited for keeping large rooms toasty or warming up small areas very quickly. Overheat protection prevents damaging the components and fine temperature controls allow you to dial back the heat to suit the space.

Buy now

Vortex Air bladeless tower fan: Was £159.99, now £149.99, Hotsnap.co.uk

(Vortex Air)

This Dyson dupe is 70 per cent cheaper than the leading brand and produces the same amount of heat at 1,800W. The bladess heating fan features touch screen controls, a wide angle oscillation, timer settings and a remote control, which is useful when you can’t face getting out from under your duvet to fire it up.

Buy now

