You don’t need us to tell you that the humble microwave makes your life a whole lot easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than warming up leftovers.

But what you may not know is that there are different types of microwaves: there’s solo, a basic microwave that heats and defrosts; a grill model, which combines normal microwave cooking with a grilling element; and a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do, but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.

If you’re unsure which model is best for you, we’d recommend reading our tried and tested review of the best microwaves, which demystifies the entire buying process and answers all your questions.

But, if you’re looking to make it a less costly purchase, you’ve come to the right place. With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on everything from TVs, fridge freezers and mattresses to laptops, iPads and AirPods), we’ve rounded up the best discounts on leading microwaves.

Read on for how you can save money on your next microwave and prepare to whip up meals in minutes with one of these top models.

Read more:

The best microwave deals in August 2021 are:

Hoover chefvolution HMCI25TB-UK microwave: Was £249.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

Was £249.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk Samsung MW3500K solo microwave: Was £149, now £109, Currys.co.uk

Was £149, now £109, Currys.co.uk Swan SM22030BLN retro digital microwave: Was £99.99, now £77.99, Very.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £77.99, Very.co.uk Russell Hobbs 17l 700W countertop microwave: Was £102.04, now £86.38, Wayfair.co.uk

Was £102.04, now £86.38, Wayfair.co.uk Neff built-in compact microwave with grill: Was £499, now £394, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Was £499, now £394, Appliancesdirect.co.uk Galanz 25l combi microwave oven: Was £99.99, now £83.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £99.99, now £83.99, Amazon.co.uk BoschHMT75M551B: Was £308.08, now £196.08, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Hoover chefvolution HMCI25TB-UK microwave: Was £249.99, now £149, Amazon.co.uk

(Hoover)

If you’re looking for a really top-of-the-range piece of kit, this model took the top spot in our review of the best microwaves thanks to “its sheer range of features” making it “hard to beat”. It has the “latest inverter technology, a good capacity and a decent oven”, plus “a decent 25l capacity, 27cm turntable and 900 watts of power” mean cooking is “quick and easy”.

Buy now

Samsung MW3500K solo microwave: Was £149, now £109, Currys.co.uk

(Currys PC World)

There’s a £40 saving on this leading microwave right now, courtesy of Currys PC World. As a solo microwave, it’s ideal if you’re looking for a more basic appliance. It boasts a quick defrost function and can steam your veg according to the food and size. A great all-rounder.

Buy now

Swan SM22030BLN retro digital microwave: Was £99.99, now £77.99, Very.co.uk

(Swan)

“Microwaves are rarely described as cute but this freestanding machine in baby blue could change that,” noted our writer in the review of the best microwaves. “There are five power levels including a defrost setting and all worked well for straightforward reheating and cooking, with an audible alert when food is ready,” they added.

Buy now

Russell Hobbs 17l 700W countertop microwave: Was £102.04, now £86.38, Wayfair.co.uk

(Russell Hobbs)

Russell Hobbs knows a thing or two about home appliances, so this countertop microwave should certainly be one you can trust – its similar compact manual microwave (£72.99, Amazon.co.uk) was included in our review of the best. This one claims to be is simple and easy to use and boasts an auto-cook feature and, of course, a defrost function.

Buy now

Neff built-in compact microwave with grill: Was £499, now £394, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

If you’re after a built-in microwave, then this is a great option. It’s not only a grill microwave, meaning it can crisp and brown food, but it also has 900 watts of power, so you know it’ll get the job done well. With a £105 saving, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Galanz 25l combi microwave oven: Was £99.99, now £83.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you’re looking for a combi microwave – the one that does it all, including roasting, crisping and browning like a conventional oven – this is a very competitive price for one. Thanks to Amazon it’s now less than £85 too, which is a steal.

Buy now

Bosch HMT75M551B: Was £308.08, now £196.08, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Bosch)

With a 17l capacity, this could be the perfect choice for smaller households. With 800 watts and a choice of five different power levels, you’ll have plenty of options. It’s designed to be built-in at eye level.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on microwaves and other home appliance offers, try the links below

To make sure you save while you shop, check out our dedicated deals section

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.