You don’t need us to tell you that the humble microwave makes your life a whole lot easier, with many models doing a whole lot more than warming up leftovers.

But what you may not know is that there are many different types of microwaves. There are solo models, which are basic microwaves that heat and defrost. Then, there are grill versions, which combine normal microwave cooking with a, well, grilling element. And finally, a combi, which does everything the other two machines can do, but can also roast, crisp and brown like a conventional oven.

If you’re unsure which model is best for you, we’d recommend reading our tried and tested review of the best microwaves, which demystifies the entire buying process and answers all your questions.

But if you’re looking to make it a less costly purchase, you’ve come to the right place. With a constant eye out for a good deal (including sales on everything from TVs, fridge freezers and mattresses to laptops, iPads and AirPods), we’ve rounded up the best discounts on leading microwaves.

Read on for how you can save money on your next microwave and prepare to whip up meals in minutes with one of these top models.

The best microwave deals in March 2022 are:

Was £249.99, now £206.03, Amazon.co.uk Breville manual microwave, black: Was £60, now £46, Asda.com

Was £60, now £46, Asda.com Kenwood K20GS21 microwave with grill, silver: Was £129, now £74.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £129, now £74.99, Currys.co.uk Swan SM22090COPN digital microwave, 800W: Was £109.99, now £96.27, Amazon.co.uk

Was £109.99, now £96.27, Amazon.co.uk Samsung MC28H5013AW 28l 1400W convection microwave: Was £194.99, now £129.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

Was £194.99, now £129.99, Robertdyas.co.uk Panasonic NNDS596BBPQ free-standing combination microwave: Was £369, now £329, Hughes.co.uk

Was £369, now £329, Hughes.co.uk Kenwood K20MW21 solo microwave, white: Was £160, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

Was £160, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk KitchenAid KMQFX33910BUK 33l combination microwave, black: Was £499, now £429, Ao.com

Hoover chefvolution HMCI25TB-UK microwave: Was £249.99, now £206.03, Amazon.co.uk

(Hoover)

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-range piece of kit, this model took the top spot in our review of the best microwaves thanks to the sheer range of features that our reviewer said “makes it hard to beat”. It has the latest inverter technology and a decent oven, plus an impressive 25l capacity, 27cm turntable and 900W of power means cooking is quick and easy.

Breville manual microwave, black: Was £60, now £46, Asda.com

(Asda)

Go go go – this 800W appliance is now less than £50, so if you’re after microwave on a budget then this is a strong contender. With its simple black design and mirrored glass door it is on the smaller side, but it’s got plenty of power, with a defrost setting and five power levels to play with too.

Kenwood K20GS21 microwave with grill, silver: Was £129, now £74.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

A good choice for busy cooks, this Kenwood model boasts seven auto cook settings and, thanks to its “memory function” you can select your favourite ones if you’re in a rush. The 800W power also means cooking, reheating and grilling at speed. Hankering for a cracking grilled cheese? This microwave has a grill function too, so you’re all set.

Swan SM22090COPN digital microwave, 800W: Was £109.99, now £96.27, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

We’re fans of Swan’s offerings here at IndyBest, with one of its models landing in our review of the best microwaves – so this 20l microwave had to get a spot on the list. Enjoy five power levels and an LED timer to see exactly when your popcorn (or whatever it may be) is going to be ready.

Samsung MC28H5013AW 2l 1400W convection microwave: Was £194.99, now £129.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

(Robert Dyas)

Grill, reheat, oven cook, defrost… this machine isn’t just for warming up leftovers. An upgrade from your usual microwave, it’s even got a deodorisation setting that means the smell from previously heated dishes won’t affect the flavour or smell of your latest dish. You can even try your hand at new recipes like yoghurts or dough with help from the machine’s fermentation technology.

Panasonic NNDS596BBPQ free-standing combination microwave: Was £369, now £329, Hughes.co.uk

(Panasonic)

This free-standing combination microwave has a capacity of 27l, making it a great pick for medium-sized households. It’s a 1000W machine that can reach a temperature of 220C and has 15 auto-cook programmes to make a variety of different foods. Plus, it has a sleek, black design that will suit most kitchen decors.

Kenwood K20MW21 solo microwave white: Was £160, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Currys)

If you act fast, this Kenwood model is half price. The 800W machine features an LED digital display, touch controls and 11 different power levels (said to be easy to use). Automatic cooking programmes could make your life easier too, and that’s whether you’re prepping a big bowl of popcorn for a big night in, or rustling up simple mid-week meals like pizza, baked potato or frozen veggies.

KitchenAid KMQFX33910BUK 33l combination microwave, black: Was £499, now £429, Ao.com

(AO)

Now, this is a combi microwave oven with a difference. Coupled with an oven-like handle that pulls downwards, instead of sideways, this hefty appliance has a family-friendly 33l capacity and 36cm turntable – ideal for big plates. The 1000W power microwave comes set with pre-set programmes to take the complications out of defrosting, thawing, steaming and cooking all types of food in no time at all.

