The formula

While you may have tried, seen, or heard about epidermal growth factor (EGF) serums, this new formula goes beyond those containing this one type of growth factor. Instead, it’s infused with a high concentration of not just one but three plant-based growth factors (adding IGF and TGF growth factors if you’re into the science).

The brand says this is to offer short-, medium-, and long-term effects, including targeting rough skin texture and regenerating the look of aging skin by reducing fine lines and wrinkles and firming the face and neck for a lifted appearance.

The application

Just like many of The Ordinary’s bestselling products, the new growth factor 15 percent solution comes in the brand’s signature apothecary-like brown bottle with an easy-to-use pipette. I found it fuss-free as it absorbs in seconds — I used it after cleansing and before applying moisturizer in both morning and evening regimes.

It’s recommended to apply a few drops to the face and neck, but for all-over coverage, I did think four or five seemed more appropriate. Don’t be tempted, like I was on occasion, to use any more — as it’s a water-based serum, it is easy to overuse, but do so, and you’ll be restocking faster than you need to.

You also have to pay attention to what you’re applying with it. The brand warns not to use the same regimen as exfoliating acids and vitamin C products as these can hinder growth factors effectiveness.

The result

As with other skin-rejuvenating formulas, you do have to play the long game with growth factors to see results. So, I was pleasantly surprised that after just three weeks of use, my dull, dry skin did look more radiant (a hard thing to pull off in the winter months) and already felt much smoother.

These are impressive results in very little time. It must be its exclusive cocktail of growth factors working its magic as promised. So, I’m going to continue both the AM/PM use to see how my skin looks and feels with continued use — I’ll keep you posted.

What’s more, this formula makes a great alternative to a retinol serum. There are no side effects to be wary of, so if you’re on the sensitive side or haven’t got on with retinoids in the past do try this as a substitute.

The one downside to the formula is that you get little hydration. So, if you have skin on the dry side, like me, that benefits from an extra layer of hyaluronic acid, then teaming it with the much-loved hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 with ceramides ($9.90, Theordinary.com) would be the way to go.