10 products and services to help you get 2022 off to a great start

Enjoy smooth wi-fi at home

Is there anything more annoying than dodgy wi-fi? Despite wireless technology, internet signals can be blocked by walls and ceilings, causing your devices to disconnect and fall out of range in your own home. With more people working from home than ever before, a good internet connection is essential. You can sidestep this annoyance with devolo Mesh WiFi 2 — a nifty wi-fi booster that uses your home’s own powerline to transmit data and boost your signal. A Mesh WiFi hotspot can be created at any power socket, making sure that pesky walls and ceilings won’t slow down the speed, allowing you to surf and stream without interruption.

Discover premium CBD products

Elitemii is an award-winning provider of CBD products in the UK. Selling a diverse range of products of different strengths to suit all needs, Elitemii’s CBD oil is third-party lab tested for purity, potency and quality. The CBD oil is produced using the ethical and organic farming practices, resulting in a natural earthy taste and products that are vegan, organic and naturally pure. Get 25% off all products using code HEALTH25 at checkout. (Offer valid until 30 March 2022).

Supplement your health and fitness routine

Kinetica believes that to reach your health and fitness potential, you need to start with the basics. Fuel that fire in your belly with a simple nutrition strategy that has immunity support at the top of the agenda and recovery solutions in play. With a range of protein supplements and health and wellness offerings, from BCAAs to protein bars, there’s something to suit everyone. Help support your immune system with vitamin D3, reduce inflammation with omega 3 and tackle tiredness with zinc mag+.

Listen to music with clarity

High-quality in-home entertainment has become more important recently as we all spend more time in our properties watching movies, listening to music and playing games. Whether you opt for standalone speakers or discreet integrated speakers is your choice. Either way, Monitor Audio has a solution. For those wanting to minimise visible sound set up or to maximise space, discreet in-ceiling and in-wall sound system solution is an option. Whether it is for dynamic film sound for a dedicated home cinema, or for rhythmic music in the kitchen, there’s a speaker that is perfect for every interior space. Designed and engineered in Britain, Monitor Audio’s speakers are built to last, offering a minimum of five years up to lifetime warranty on their products.

Travel in eco-friendly style

A pioneer in the travel industry, Biostays is a regenerative hotel and adventure booking website. Biostays is a start-up founded last year during the pandemic to address the increased problem of the climate crisis and how it affects travel. Every Biostays hotel or experience provider is fully eco-friendly and guarantees to get you close to nature. The company is fully committed to impacting the environment in a positive way through providing a great product that gets people out into the great outdoors. Every hotel and experience has been handpicked by Biostays, who also aims to save two acres of a rainforest with each booking made.

Transform lives with your skills

Mercy Ships operates the largest charity-run hospital ships in the world, delivering vital medical care to the world’s poorest people. Globally, two out of three people have no access to safe, affordable surgery when they need it. The brand-new hospital ship the Global Mercy will launch in 2022 — becoming the largest ship of its kind in the world — with more than 200 volunteer roles to choose from. This New Year could be the year you make your mark as part of a global team that transforms lives. A variety of roles are required from teachers to technicians, plumbers to paediatricians, electricians to engineers. Why not make a resolution this year to embark on a professional adventure to make a lasting change?

Upgrade your audio experience

Music has proven benefits for health and wellbeing – that’s why the perfect ‘resolution’ for 2022 is high-resolution audio gear, to maximise your listening experience. The GO Blu by British audio specialist iFi (£19, Richer Sounds) is the ultimate headphone upgrade for when you’re out and about. The size of a car key remote and weighing less than an AA battery, it connects to your smartphone via hi-res Bluetooth – simply add your favourite corded headphones and lose yourself in glorious sound. When listening at home, there’s no better wireless speaker system than the iFi Aurora (£1499, iFi Audio), packed with innovative tech for room-filling performance. Save 15% when purchasing the Aurora direct from iFi Audio using the code iFiAurora15off. (Offer ends 28 February 2022r)

Find affordable at-home fitness equipment

Fulfil your New Year health goals with JLL home fitness equipment. Providing high-end, home gym equipment at affordable prices, the company also offers the ‘buy now, pay later’ scheme through Klarna. Whether you’re looking to convert an area in your home, or looking to expand your current set-up, JLL Fitness has you covered with its diverse range of fitness equipment. The team of specialists can support with selecting the best products to suit your abilities from JLL’s extensive range of treadmills, spin bikes, rowing machines, dumbbells, weight bars, plates and other strength-training equipment. Get 5% off using code NEW22. (Offer valid until 26 February 2022).

Feel protected on your period

ModiBodi is the UK’s innovative period and leak-proof underwear brand. Aiming to deliver 24-hour protection, the range of underwear is PFA-free and oeko tex standard 100 certified. The award-winning underwear is simple to wear without any need for additional protection, replacing all pads, liners and tampons. This range has been tried and tested, allowing wearers to enjoy extreme comfort and leak-proof protection. By buying ModiBodi, you’ll also be doing your bit for the environment by reducing your carbon footprint and going reusable. Use code change2MB 15% off your first order. (Offer valid until 1 February 2022)

Benefit from personalised vitamins

Nourished specialises in personalised nutrition products to ensure you feel your best. By completing the short quiz online, you’ll get a recommendation of seven high-impact vitamins, super-foods and nutrients specific to your lifestyle and goals. Nourished will then 3D print your bespoke blend on demand for optimum efficacy. Each delicious gummy is made to order and is produced with premium, plant-based and sugar-free ingredients. Your monthly subscription boxes will be delivered directly to your door in plastic-free, home-compostable packaging. Save 50% on your first box when you subscribe with code NY2. (Offer valid until 31 January 2022)

