Consider this your go-to guide to the best gifts for him for Christmas 2024

Christmas is less than a month away and that means that the deadline to top last year’s gifts for him (your dad, bro etc.) is barrelling ever nearer. Where the women in your life will often present you a three page wishlist ahead of the festive season, buying for the boys is an altogether different beast.

The trope of the toolbox is played out, he’s already got too many ties, and don’t even get us started on all the ‘grill master’ adorned aprons, BBQ tongs and the like… This year, we’re taking some space from the stereotypes and, instead, we’ve scouted out gifts for the guy interested in genealogy, the grandad in good gut health habits and the brother who’s a craft beer connoisseur – to name a few.

The best gifts for him, whatever his interests

Ahead you’ll find the very best buys from, Aspinal, GAP and more, and don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for the pre-Christmas offers – a little birdie told us Black Friday’s around the corner. Shop ‘til you drop!

Have yourself a Merry leather Christmas with Aspinal of London

This Christmas, spoil someone special with a British brand that’s adored by royalty – yes, even the Princess of Wales – and renowned for its 100 per cent leather accessories. Introducing, Aspinal of London. Take the eight card billfold wallet (was £185, now £92, Aspinaloflondon.com), for instance: all wrapped up in a distinctive woven black leather, it’s a durable and dependable choice, offering space for up to eight cards plus cash. Whether he’s always losing his old wallet, appreciates a bit of boldness in his basics, or just loves to stay organised, this wallet will fit the bill (or should we say bills?). And, with 50 per cent off right now, it’s a fantastic opportunity to combine true quality and outstanding value because, well, why wouldn’t you want that?

Wrap him up in cashsoft this Christmas with gifts from GAP

Who doesn’t love a bit of cashmere at Christmas? Well, if our incomes allowed, that is. The good news? Thanks to GAP, you don’t need to set aside a serious chunk of £££ to capitalise on the comfort of cashmere. Indeed, with GAP’s cashsoft collection you’ll be able to take advantage of that same sumptuously silky feel with a brushed cotton blend that costs oh-so-much less. The unique textile looks and feels like the quality cashmere you know and love and, what’s more, it washes with ease – hurrah for no handwashing! So, whether he’s a crew neck sort of husband (£35, Gap.co.uk) or more of a beanie-type boy (£15, Gap.co.uk), GAP has got his cosy comforts sorted this season.

May his days be merry and bright with Ernest Jones silver cufflinks, gold watches and more

Whether Normal People circa. 2020 made for a Connell’s chain Christmas or last year was his season for some signet ring suave, this year he’ll be sparkling and shining (a Nativity! reference, for those in the know) again thanks to Ernest Jones. With everything from Tissot timepieces (£345, Ernestjones.co.uk) to bracelets from Boss (£49, Ernestjones.co.uk), the brand has jewellery to suit every gent, plus discounts to delight your wallet. That’s right, up until 24 December shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on selected styles, including this Bulova Marine Star watch with a £149.50 reduction (was £429, now £214.50, Ernestjones.co.uk). Now that’s the Christmas spirit.

Bask in the digestive cheer with AG1 health drinks

This Christmas, give him the gift of physical and mental greatness with AG1 (from £79, Drinkag1.com). A digestion-friendly dose packed with over 70 vitamins and minerals, AG1 is the perfect pick-me-up for the festive season. Whether he’s indulging in holiday treats (chocolate oranges all around) or powering through winter workouts, one scoop a day will provide the nutrients his body craves. Backed by science and crafted by experts, it has gut-friendly bacteria, boosts energy, and helps maintain focus – without the caffeine crash that comes with your daily doppio. AG1 isn’t just a drink, it’s a healthy hit of wellbeing wizardry that’ll leave him feeling invigorated; ready to tackle whatever the season throws his way; and poised to embrace the New Year.

Your gifts for him will be a sure-fire sockcess with Pantherella

Who doesn’t love unwrapping a little luxury at Christmas? Especially when it’s something as refined and elegant as Pantherella socks. Made from the world’s finest yarns and crafted with decades of expertise, these socks are far from ordinary. Each and every pair exudes the brand’s mastery, making them a great choice for those who appreciate attention to detail. Pantherella’s luxurious gift boxes elevate the experience, providing a sophisticated presentation for everyone, from the dad who demands the best, to the brother who’ll brag about them endlessly. Whether he’s a cashmere blend king or the sort for a soft merino wool, Pantherella socks make a memorable impression. Plus, with a wide range of styles and colours, shopping for socks has never been more satisfying.

Unwrap your roots with Ancestry

Who doesn’t look forward to the annual argy bargy after family secrets get unearthed over Christmas dinner? Well, with Ancestry.co.uk, perhaps you can stop scrapping and get to the root of uncle Joe’s ‘natural’ blonde hair. That’s right, thanks to Ancestry’s vast vault of records, you can trace your lineage back generations and unlock fascinating family stories that’ll leave you speechless (and possibly in stitches). Whether it’s Dad’s DNA or Grandpa’s genealogy, Ancestry helps you uncover incredible journeys and legendary legacies – without all the dusty archives. Plus, with savings of up to 50 per cent on AncestryDNA (from £39, Ancestry.co.uk) and 30 per cent off the brand’s gift subscriptions (from £48.99, Ancestry.co.uk), you can gift a family history discovery that’s as unique as your roots. So, gather the gang, call a truce, and start mapping your family’s amazing adventures.

Step into the next chapter of record breaking this Christmas with Guinness World Records 2025

Top the holiday table talk with tales of triumph, talent, and tenacity with the Guinness book of world records 2025. The latest edition marks the 70th anniversary of Guinness World Records, and it’s not just a look back – it’s a bold leap forward. From Taylor Swift’s endless achievements to the towering feats of Robert Wadlow – the tallest man ever at a whopping 8 feet 11 inches – this year’s edition celebrates the pioneers of today while inspiring the trailblazers of tomorrow. Plus, with a bumper 30-page sports section featuring Ronaldo and Messi, and a dedicated kids zone to uncover the next generation of record setters, there’s something for everyone. And right now, you can grab this awe-inspiring book with 62 per cent off (was £22, now £8.35, Amazon.co.uk), making it an unforgettable gift to spark a little friendly competition among the family.

Gift the perfect fit this Christmas with Collars & Co. polos

Tired of the daily dress shirt dilemma? So were the founders of Collars & Co. That’s why they created the dress collar polo (£87, Collarsandco.com) – a clever solution to the age-old problem of wearing stiff, sweaty dress shirts under sweaters and jackets. Designed for men who want to skip the hassle of buttoning up and dry cleaning, this innovative polo offers the look of a dress shirt with the ease of a casual tee. Whether it’s dad, your brother, or even your office-bound uncle, Collars & Co. polos are the gift that brings smart and simple together. And, with up to 50 per cent off right now, it’s an offer that makes upgrading their wardrobe even sweeter.

Step into Christmas with London Sock Co.

Socks might seem small, but they’re one of the easiest ways to bring personality and flair to your wardrobe. Since 2013, London Sock Co. has been all about helping you ‘walk brighter,’ with each pair adding a pop of colour and confidence to your daily look. Whether the lucky giftee will be stepping into a pair for the office or slipping into something more playful for the weekend, these socks aren’t just about comfort – they’re about expression, too. For those looking to make a lasting impression, the brand’s curated gift boxes offer everything from three-pair sets to extravagant 15-pair collections, all beautifully presented and ready to delight.

