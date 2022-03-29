Big-name brands are constantly working to update their products to meet our ever-growing standards, but this of course comes at a cost. One such way to keep the price down is by buying like-new items.

While this can come with a range of concerns regarding quality, we’ve just found a reliable destination to buy refurbished items that arrive in pristine condition. It’s time for us to introduce you to eBay’s refurbished hub.

eBay’s lesser-known section is a treasure trove that offers peace of mind – there’s a 30-day returns policy, the refurbished items are approved by the manufacturers themselves, and the products come with a 12-month guarantee as standard.

Head to the eBay Refurbished hub for discounts on big-name brands

And it just gets better because you can snap up products from big-name brands, including the likes of Apple, Dyson, Shark, and more, with savings of up to 30 per cent.

It’s quickly becoming our go-to for a smart buy at a more pocket-friendly price, so if this has piqued your interest, we’re here to give you the lowdown on what to buy from eBay’s Refurbished hub.

Dyson

(Dyson supersonic (was £329, now £239.99, Ebay.co.uk) )

As one of the biggest names in household and hair electricals, you don’t need us to tell you that Dyson items do not come cheap, which is why it pays to shop at its eBay’s Refurbished hub.

If you’re in need of a new hairdryer, the brand’s supersonic (£239.99, ebay.co.uk) is currently £90 off its original £329 price. The hair tool promises to dry your locks quickly and leave them looking more shiny and healthy. It’s a bestseller and comes with a range of different attachments for making sure you never have a bad hair day again.

Similarly, if you’ve got your eye on one of its vacuum cleaners (us too), you’ll be glad to know that the price of the V7 animal extra cordless vacuum cleaner (£219.99, ebay.co.uk) has been slashed thanks to being a like-new model. The battery-operated device is said to have powerful suction that works hard on carpets and wood floors alike. It’s also been designed with pet owners in mind, so if you have furry friends, it should make light work of removing their fur.

Ahead of summer, we’d also recommend taking a look at Dyson’s cool tower fan (was £339, now £299, ebay.co.uk), which should help put a bit more chill in those hot, sleepless nights. The brand claims that it has powerful airflow and it has been engineered for keeping large spaces cooler.

Shop Dyson at ebay.co.uk now

Apple

(Apple Watch series 5 model (£199, Ebay.co.uk))

As tech brands go, Apple needs little introduction. While it has a strong line-up of covetable tech, including iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods, its prices don’t come cheap, making the refurbished devices a great choice. If it’s a mobile you’re after, turn to the iPhone X (was £329, now £199, ebay.co.uk), which comes unlocked and has 256GB of storage. It’s been professionally refurbished and comes with a one-year guarantee.

Similarly, you can snap up one of the popular Apple Watches. The series 5 model (£199, ebay.co.uk) boasts a range of features, notably, it can be used as a fitness tracker, has a heart rate monitor, and is capable of wireless charging. Buying refurbished is a much more pocket-friendly option than buying one brand new.

Shop Apple at ebay.co.uk now

Simba

(Simba hybrid mattress (£349, Ebay.co.uk))

Simba is one of the leading bed-in-a-box brands, and for good reason too. The hybrid mattress (£349, ebay.co.uk) is available in a full range of sizes and has been professionally refurbished by the brand. It has a medium firmness and is made up of five different layers – a supportive base, foam, and pocket springs – to provide the ultimate comfort.

Should you choose to make the investment, we’d recommend also taking a look at the brand’s mattress protector (£89, ebay.co.uk), which will work to prolong the life of your new bed. It’s made from a 200 thread count cotton and has filling to give extra comfort.

Shop Simba at ebay.co.uk now

Samsung

(Samsung Galaxy A12 mobile (£104.69, Ebay.co.uk))

Known for its high-quality tech, you can rely on Samsung for its mobile phones, TVs, and so much more. And you can now get its gadgets for less. Whether you’re after a new smartwatch (was £299.99, now £59.99, ebay.co.uk) or a Galaxy A12 mobile (£104.69, ebay.co.uk), the Samsung refurbished section is a treasure trove for discounted items.

Shop Samsung at ebay.co.uk now

GoPro

(GoPro hero9 (£289.99, Ebay.co.uk))

Calling all fans of filming, GoPro’s refurbished page offers you the chance you get one of its excellent quality cameras at a cheaper price. The hero8 (£229.99, ebay.co.uk) is capable of shooting 4K video and taking 13MP photos, it also features video stabilisation abilities and is waterproof up to 33ft.

The slightly newer model – the hero9 (£289.99, ebay.co.uk) delivers 5K video and can take 20MP images. It has a durable design and has two screens – one for a front display for selfies and one on the rear that has a touch display.

Shop GoPro at ebay.co.uk now

Visit ebay.co.uk now for more discounts on big-name brands