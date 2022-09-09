When it comes to browsing for little ones, whether preparing for their impending arrival or adapting to their growing needs, there’s so many shopping areas worth exploring. You might be looking for stylish wardrobe pieces, versatile sleepwear, classic furniture, comfy footwear, or fun and entertaining toys to play with.

But with such a wide selection of kids and baby products out there to choose between, often a helpful steer is needed for both item practicality and aesthetic appeal. After all, should you be searching for your own children, treating a grandchild or spoiling a loved one’s baby, picking up VIP essentials is an important task.

Buying for kids and babies might involve ticking must-have items off a shopping list, such as shoes, clothing or newborn basics. As they grow so quickly, handy kidswear tips include searching for items with a bit of extra room or adaptability. Plus, personalised options offer bespoke fun and functionalism for spotting their stuff in amongst other kids’ clothes and accessories at school or nursery.

Embracing their personality is important too, with particular animal prints and patterns a big plus. While anything that makes a parent’s life easier always gets the most bonus points, spanning across breast pumps to age-appropriate toys for keeping little ones happy.

With all this in mind, we’ve compiled a kids and baby essentials shopping guide featuring our favourite brands. From a timeless nursery furniture trio that can be added to as they get older to comfy footwear and chic designer kidswear, you’ll want to shop these stylish children’s staples straightaway.

This guide is an advertisement feature paid for by featured brands.

For a new mum helping hand - Elvie Stride, single: £169, Elvie.com

(Elvie)

This hands-free breast pump is a hospital-grade performance electric device ideal to help with milk flow on the go. The single version provides up to an impressive 300mmHg of pumping potential, and a pump that sits inside your bra for discretion.

Offering a helping hand when it’s most needed, Elvie Stride supports portable breast pumping and is a savvy purchase for new mums. It’s also worth knowing that the pump comes with a two-year warranty for additional peace of mind.

Buy now

For comfy, versatile footwear - Crocs Kids Classic Clog: £29.99, Crocs.co.uk

(Crocs)

Available in sizes 11- 3, kids can easily slip these classic clogs on and off, so no precious playtime is wasted. An original, versatile footwear buy, the kids’ version is just like the adult classic, offering amazing comfort and support, thanks to the light, durable Croslite™ material and molded design.

Plus, children will be happy to hear they can customise their Crocs™ clog however they like, with those signature ventilation holes accommodating fun Jibbitz™ brand charms.

Get 20 per cent off the kids range with the code 20CRKIDS. The offer ends on 9 October 2022.

Buy now

For fun and stimulating baby play - Kidly Sensory Nesting Balls: £20, Kidly.co.uk

(Kidly)

These best-selling five star reviewed sturdy-but-squishy silicone Sensory Nesting Balls are stimulating, fun and designed to thrill small hands, curious mouths and rapidly expanding brains. Available in several shade options, including grape, berry and sky selections, there are three different sized balls to discover in each pack.

Suitable for use right from day one, they’re made from robust, hygienic and food-grade silicone so the toy balls would be an ideal new baby present too.

New customers can get £5 off orders over £50. This offer ends on 31 December 2022.

Buy now

For sleepsuits with growing space - GrowGrows Country Leaf GrowSuit: £19.95, GrowGrows.com

(GrowGrows)

These super-soft bamboo and organic cotton sleepsuits live up to their GrowSuit name by coming with handy two-way zippers for easy changes and foldover ‘SleepySocks’ for extra growing space. Plus, GrowGrows commissions independent British print artists for all of its designs including this best-selling Country Leaf print. The goodness only starts there, with GrowGrows protecting 5 rainforest trees with each and every order. Plus, the brand has protected over 5,500 trees to date and is a B Corp Pending organisation.

Watch out for GrowGrows’ upcoming autumn and winter collection landing soon for your growing little ones, which is an exciting range set to include new pyjamas and sleep bags too.

Buy a bundle and save up to 25 per cent.

Buy now

For stylish designer kidswear - Childrensalon Mini Rodini Purple Organic Cotton T-Shirt: £28, Childrensalon.com

(Childrens Salon)

With over 240 brands housed under one online roof, Childrensalon showcases the biggest names in designer kidswear including Stella McCartney Kids, Gucci and Dolce Gabbana, plus a range of exclusive collections you won’t see anywhere else. This cute Mini Rodini Purple Organic Cotton T-Shirt is the perfect example of the chic kidswear found at Childrensalon, which was established way back in 1952. The one-stop designer kids clothing shop makes dressing little ones for the season ahead even easier, whether you’re preparing for a new school term, colder weather or a special occasion.

An award-winning multilingual customer service team is there to help, wherever in the world you’re ordering from. Plus, there’s a wide range of payment options including Klarna, so you can choose to shop now and pay later if you’d prefer.

Shop now

For putting their name on - My 1st Years Personalised Black and White Polka Dot Mini Backpack: £26, My1styears.com

(My 1st Years)

Whether little ones need a new bag for nursery or school, to take on days out, or for sleepovers at their grandparents’ house, My 1st Years has a backpack suiting every occasion. Allowing kids to embrace their favourite themes, the beautifully designed prints include dinosaur, unicorn, safari, animal face and many more options. An ideal back-to-school addition, the comfy backpacks come complete with adjustable padded shoulder straps, mesh side pockets for water bottles and spacious zip-able compartments to hold bits and bobs.

Sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike, My 1st Years’ children’s backpacks are cute, comfortable and useful. Thanks to the added extra special touch of name personalisation, kids will never confuse their backpack with someone else’s either.

Get 25% off selected backpacks with code IND25. Offers ends 30 September 2022.

Shop now

For timeless bedroom furniture - Mamas and Papas Oxford 3-piece Cot, Dresser Changer and Wardrobe Range: £899, Mamasandpapas.com

(Mamas & Papas)

The Mamas & Papas Oxford nursery furniture is sure to make a classic statement in your little one’s bedroom, combining stylish design with plenty of storage space. Featuring elegant detailing, with a traditional look and feel, this is Mamas & Papas’ most substantial collection.. Available in white and stone grey, the stylish nursery furniture features distinctive cornice and plinth details plus a painted finish, so it would fit well with any decor or colour scheme.

The stunning Oxford collection comprises a cotbed, baby wardrobe and multi-purpose dresser that doubles up as a changing table. The Oxford range is also available in bundles, meaning you can build a study and safe yet beautiful nursery of your dreams and add to it as they grow up. After all, this timeless furniture will last them for years to come.

Buy now

For a classic soft toy with a dress-up twist - Hamleys Bear Hoody Panda: £22, Hamleys.com

(Hamleys)

Discover this classic heritage bear from Hamleys, complete with a dress-up twist to surprise your little one with. The plush 24cm bear is super soft, an ideal size for little hands to hold and has a range of dress up bear friends to collect. This toy bear’s face peeps out from beneath a panda hood and matching body, which is a charming finish they’re sure to adore. Plus, the iconic Hamleys logo is featured on the sweet little bear’s sole too.

Buy now