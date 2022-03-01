10 thoughtful Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mum

Mother’s Day – which falls on Sunday 27 March this year, so mark your diary now – is a great time to show the special women in your life just how much you appreciate them, whether that’s your mum, step-mum, mother-in-law, grandma, aunt or a friend who’s expecting her first child.

Sure, these superwomen deserve to be appreciated every day of the year but Mothering Sunday is a wonderful opportunity to go that extra mile to put a smile on their face and spoil them rotten with an extra-special gift.

However, no two women are alike – some like long, muddy walks with their pooches and others are happiest when being pampered – so choosing the perfect gift can be a challenge.

If you’ve found yourself stumped for inspiration or feeling overwhelmed by the wealth of options available, fear not as here is list of 10 ideas to suit every type of mum and mother figure, from beauty product obsessives, outdoorsy types or those in need of some major rest and relaxation.

For the mum who has everything – Bloom & Wild The March Special: £50, Bloomandwild.com

Bloom & Wild the march special (£50), Buy Now (Bloom & Wild)

Giving your mum a beautiful bouquet of blooms is a foolproof way to show her how much you care and, if you're unable to see her in person this year, Bloom & Wild's bunch are a brilliant solution as they'll be delivered directly to her door. To celebrate Mother's Day, the brand has launched a special bouquet that's filled with a whopping 27 stems including sunflowers, roses, stock, solidago, craspedia and statice. A colourful pick-me-up that's sure to brighten up anyone's day, you can also choose to personalise your flowers by sending a card with a thoughtful message.

For wine connoisseurs – Naked Wines £75 voucher toward a 12-bottle case: Nakedwines.com

Naked Wines £75 voucher toward a 12-bottle case, Subscribe Now (Paul Barbera / Naked Wines)

If the woman in your life is partial to a large glass (or two) of vino at the weekend, upgrade her favourite bottle of Pinot Grigio with a 12-bottle case from Naked Wines. A subscription service that has no membership fees and can be cancelled anytime at no cost, it allows you to explore world-class tipples sourced from the finest independent winemakers from around the world, from smooth and seductive reds to crisp whites. Right now, you can enjoy a £75 voucher when you subscribe this Mother’s Day and, should she choose to remain a member after 30 days, she’ll become a fully-fledged Naked Wines “Angel”. Angels support talented winemakers by putting £25 a month into their Naked Wines account, which they can put towards their next order. In return, they get up to 33 per cent off every bottle. Chin-chin!

For foodies – Fortnum & Mason Mother’s Day breakfast box: £125, Fortnumandmason.com

Fortnum & Mason Mother’s Day breakfast box (£125), Buy Now (Fortnum & Mason)

Is there anything more special than receiving a hamper in the post? We think not, especially when it comes in an iconic Fortnum & Mason wicker basket. Specifically designed with mums in mind, this breakfast box has everything she’ll need to treat herself to breakfast in bed, from sweet to savoury treats. The hamper includes Scottish smoked salmon, cacklebean eggs, Fortnum’s salted butter and seeded sourdough, which can be washed down with a warming cup of breakfast blend tea or Colombian ground coffee. On the sweeter side of things, she can indulge in apricot preserve, honey and pecan and almond granola. For a boozy brekkie, why not pop the cork on a bottle of Fortnum’s signature champagne, which is a delicate blend of pinot noir, pinot meunier and chardonnay grapes.

For rest and relaxation – The White Company sleep well gift set: £80, Thewhitecompany.com

The White Company Sleep Well Gift Set (£80), Buy Now (The White Company)

The ultimate soothing bedtime ritual, this gift set will go down a treat with mums who need a little pampering. Especially crafted to help you enjoy a better night’s rest, it includes a collection of four naturally infused snooze-boosting remedies that feature The White Company’s signature “sleep” scent, which is packed with lavender, chamomile and clary sage. Inside you’ll find a candle, which has approximately 28 hours’ burn time, a calming bath soak, nourishing body cream and soothing sleep mist to spritz your pillow with before you rest your head.

For pampering – The Body Shop lather, slather & spritz British rose big gift bag: £46, Thebodyshop.com

The Body Shop lather, slather & spritz British rose big gift bag (£46), Buy Now (The Body Shop)

If there’s anything most mums could do with, it’s a few minutes of peace and quiet to indulge in some self-care, and this set has everything they need to do just that. Ideal for those who like to indulge in a bit of TLC, the gift bag includes five products to cleanse, moisturise, fragrance and care for their body from head-to-toe. All infused with The Body Shop’s gorgeous British rose scent, they’ll be treated to a shower gel, body yogurt, body butter, eau de toilette and large bath lily. Who wouldn’t want to be greeted with the smell of fresh flowers every morning?

For outdoorsy types – Timberland chocorua gore-tex hiker for women: £130, Timberland.co.uk

Timberland chocorua gore-tex hiker for women (£130), Buy Now (Timberland)

If the woman in your life loves exploring the great outdoors, whether that's going for a woodland walk or a daring ramble, this pair of boots will be just the ticket. Made from premium leather, which is sourced from a sustainable tannery rated silver for its environmental processes, the boots are designed for hiking with a gore-tex membrane that provides waterproof protection, a durable rubber sole with multi-directional lugs for optimum traction and a cushioned footbed that provides comfort and shock absorption – just what you need when you're going for on adventure.

For jewellery lovers – Missoma baroque pearl claw T-bar necklace: £175, Missoma.com

Missoma baroque pearl claw T-bar necklace (£175), Buy Now (Missoma)

This is an investment Mother’s Day gift but it’s sure to be one that she will treasure forever. Missoma is known for its high-quality pieces and, while rings can be tricky to get right, a timeless necklace like this one will make a stylish addition to her jewellery collection. Featuring a string of uniquely shaped freshwater pearls, which are said to bring wisdom and knowledge, the necklace features a chain made from 18ct gold plated vermeil on sterling silver and has a distinctive claw t-bar fastening.

For a touch of luxury – Arran Sense of Scotland After the Rain Hand Care Gift Set: £30, Arran.com

After the Rain Hand Care Gift Set (£30), Buy Now (Arran of Scotland)

If you’re shopping for someone that loves to fill their home with little luxuries this Mother’s Day, consider this hand care gift set from bath, body and home fragrance brand Arran Sense of Scotland. Designed to make hand-washing a little less tedious, it includes a full-size hand wash and hand cream, which are both infused with a fresh and sensual fragrance blend of rose petals, musk and floral citrus, mixed with the soft notes of the Isle of Arran’s precious woods. Housed in sleek bottles with wood-effect pumps, the set makes for a statement sink accessory and comes in a fully recyclable gift presentation box.

For the style conscious – Mejuri bold pearl drop earrings: £60, Mejuri.com

Mejuri bold pearl drop earrings (£60), Buy Now (Mejuri)

Level up her jewellery box this Mother’s Day with this statement pair of pearl earrings. Courtesy of Toronto-based brand Mejuri, which designs high-quality pieces you can wear every day and treasure for a lifetime, these earrings offer a contemporary take on a traditional style. Unconventional in their design, they feature two different sized freshwater cultured pearls that are joined together in a drop style and set in 18k gold vermeil on sterling silver. Bold, on trend and made to last, this is some seriously showstopping ear candy and a versatile addition that she can wear for both the office as well as special occasions.

For new mums – Oh Mumma just for mum box: £36, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk

Oh Mumma just for mum box (£36), Buy Now (JoJo Maman Bébé)

If you’re shopping for a new mum, you can’t go wrong with this award-winning box, which contains everything they need to indulge in a Mother’s Day pamper session. Courtsey of Oh Mumma, a subscription service founded by two beauty industry expert mums, the box is packed full of top UK beauty brands and its contents are worth more than £65, making it a bargain, too. Inside you’ll find eight products spanning everything from body care to home fragrance, including a Pai light work cleanser, Wick & Wonder candle and BAO bath salts.

Whichever buy you choose from, we’re confident it’ll make Mother’s Day a bit more special. Happy shopping!

