Get ready for take-off: The new ELEMIS Summer Bloom Cleansing Balm has landed

Just like we switch up our wardrobe in the summer months, we make changes to our beauty routine in line with the season too. From stepping up the SPF to relying on long-lasting makeup, our products have to work harder for us when the temperatures rise.

Consequently, when it’s time for take-off these budge-proof formulations are also more difficult to remove. But, they don’t have to be. Make another summer beauty swap to an oil-based cleansing balm, and watch even the hardiest waterproof mascara melt away in seconds.

You won’t find a stubborn formula that’s a match for the iconic, multi-award-winning ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. Loved by beauty editors and skincare obsessives alike, it’s often dubbed ‘a spa in a jar’ as it does so much more than just provide a deep clean – leaving the complexion feeling beautifully soft and well-nourished.

Joining the original, you’ll find there’s an unscented Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm, as well as a Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm in the collection, but the latest addition is made for the season ahead with its warm, aromatic floral fragrance. Let us introduce you to the new limited-edition…

ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Summer Bloom Cleansing Balm: £46, ELEMIS.com

(ELEMIS)

The formula

Elemis combine the power of natural ingredients with innovative cosmetic science when formulating their luxury British skincare – and the new ELEMIS Cleansing Balm is no exception. Just like the other formulas, it’s a 3-in-1 textured cleanser that turns from balm to oil to milk – providing nourishment, a deep cleanse and hydration that leaves the complexion feeling soft and supple too.

With key ingredients like elderberry oil, starflower oil and camelina oil, alongside a trio of waxes (mimosa, jojoba and sunflower) that combine to make a blend of nourishment and moisturisation, it’s no wonder it makes the complexion not only feel healthy but look it too.

And what’s unique about this latest edition is the warm floral aromatic with notes of mimosa, meadowsweet, sweet orange and juniper that soothe and calm the senses, transporting you to a summer’s day in the glorious English countryside.

(ELEMIS )

The application

There are various ways to incorporate the new cleansing balm into your skincare rituals. Perfect for those trying to streamline their beauty routines the ‘skinimalist’ way by turning to multitasking beauty buys.

Firstly, it’s gentle and effective enough to use as a daily cleanser on its own. Simply warm a pea-sized amount of the solid-to-oil balm in the palms of your hands and massage over the face, neck and décolleté with light circular movements. Continue to massage with moist fingertips as the oil turns to milk and remove with a damp cleansing cloth or flannel.

Secondly, you can use it as the first step in a thorough double-cleanse to break down the day’s makeup and impurities. Simply use as above, and follow with a water-based second treatment cleanser from the ELEMIS range to target your individual skincare concerns.

For a moment of calm before bed, with the product massaged well onto the face, try locking in the aromatic fragrance by leaving the cloth over the face and taking in deep inhalations.

Lastly, you can use it as a hydrating mask when your skin needs a little extra pick-me-up. Leave on the skin after massaging, sit back and relax for a 20-minute sensory overload before removing the excess.

(ELEMIS)

The result

The ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Summer Bloom Cleansing Balm is a one-pot wonder when it comes to cleansing that’s ideal for all. Dry and normal skin types will love how conditioning it is for them as it doesn’t strip or dry out the complexion, while oily and combination skin types will love how it keeps excess sebum at bay in the warmer months.

Watch this hard-working cleanser melt away even the toughest waterproof sunscreens and makeup with ease, so you don’t need to tug, pull or damage the skin to remove it. Your complexion will feel deeply cleansed soft and nourished.

Plus, it’s comforting to your senses too, as the new warm floral scent promotes serenity. If the original cleansing balm has a reputation for being a spa in a jar, then this new balm is the sunshine.

