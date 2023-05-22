Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend Tifanny Chen were spotted at a party at Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, just weeks after the arrival of their baby daughter.

The pair coordinated in dark ensembles, with the Meet the Fockers star, 79, wearing a classic black suit, while Chen wore an all-black outfit with aviator-style sunglasses.

The actor is currently in Cannes to premiere his latest project, Killers of the Flower Moon, which received a nine-minute standing ovation during the annual film festival.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, and centres around the murders of the Osage people that took place in Osage County, Oklahoma in the early 1920s.

Earlier this month, De Niro unexpectedly revealed he had become a father to his seventh child.

In an interview with ET Canada published on Tuesday 9 May, the GodfatherPart II star opened up about parenthood while promoting the upcoming comedy film About My Father.

Interviewer Brittnee Blair started asking a question, stating, “I know you have six kids,” at which point the actor corrected her. “Seven, actually,” he said, adding: “I just had a baby.”

A representative for De Niro later confirmed to the publication that the actor is now a father of seven.

Radhika Jones, Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen attend the Vanity Fair x Prada Party at Cannes Film Festival (Getty Images)

CBS Mornings later revealed that the child was born on 6 April and that her full name is Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

The Meet the Fockers star also told American publication Page Six that the pregnancy was planned.

He said: “How you could not plan that kind of thing?”

Shortly after De Niro nonchalantly announced the news, his About My Father co-star Kim Cattrall appeared to reveal the identity of the child’s mother during the film’s premiere.

The Canadian actor congratulated De Niro and his “significant other”, rumoured girlfriend Tiffany Chen at the New York premiere of the film.

The pair reportedly met on the set of the 2015 film The Intern, with Chen working as a martial arts instructor on the movie, according to People.

De Niro has six other children with previous partners. The actor and his first wife, American actor Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. The pair were married from 1976 to 1988.

In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model Toukie Smith.

De Niro also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.